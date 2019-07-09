Mojio Appoints Olivier Poissonnier as Chief Financial Officer

New CFO Brings Two Decades of Financial Leadership and an Established Track Record of Fueling Hyper-Growth at Innovative SaaS Companies

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, CALIF., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mojio – the leading technology platform and SaaS provider for connected cars – announced the appointment of Olivier Poissonnier as chief financial officer (CFO). Poissonnier joins Mojio with more than two decades of experience in leading finance and operations roles with several high-growth technology companies across multiple market segments. As CFO, Poissonnier will lead Mojio’s finance department from the company's Silicon Valley office and will join the company’s executive leadership team, reporting directly to Mojio’s CEO, Kenny Hawk.

“Olivier’s extensive experience in financial management and operations roles at high-growth startups makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Hawk. “His track record speaks for itself, and we’re thrilled to bring Olivier on board. We’re looking forward to putting his leadership into action to further accelerate our global growth."



Poissonnier has an established record of success in growing and scaling innovative SaaS startups on a global level. Before joining Mojio, Poissonnier was CFO at Algolia, a leading provider of search and discovery APIs for websites and mobile apps. Under Poissonnier’s financial and strategic leadership, Algolia grew more than 100% year-over-year, and the team expanded from 15 to more than 300 employees. Prior to Algolia, Poissonnier held positions as CFO and management consultant for several venture-funded startups, such as Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) and Bonitasoft.

“Mojio is leading the way in delivering highly scalable connected mobility solutions to the global driving community. The unique combination of product leadership and massive market potential is what drew me to the company,” said Poissonnier. “I’m very excited to join a team of proven leaders that is backed by a best-in-class portfolio of strategic investors, and look forward to helping accelerate the growth of Mojio’s global ecosystem of customers and partners.”



Today’s announcement is another signal of significant market momentum for Mojio: in the last nine months, the company has secured $40 million USD in an oversubscribed Series B funding round; was ranked the 2nd fastest-growing tech company in Canada by Deloitte ; and debuted two jointly developed connected mobility solutions with Bosch – the first at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, and the second at NAIAS 2019 in Detroit. Mojio also announced the launch of three new customers, including Vivint, Assurant and T-Mobile Poland.



Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the cloud platform and SaaS solution provider of choice to build, launch and scale profitable connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform solutions and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. With real-world data gathered from more than 9 billion miles of driving, Mojio provides a big data analytics framework that uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio has growing teams in Silicon Valley and Vancouver, and has some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Assurant, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to shape the future of mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.



