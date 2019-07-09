Lexia Core5 Reading and Lexia PowerUp Literacy Win ISTE Tech & Learning “Best of Show” Award

Lexia Learning’s highly respected and research-proven literacy solutions used by millions of students across the world chosen among the products judged as capable of having the most impact in the classroom

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) Company, today announced that Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) and Lexia® PowerUp Literacy® (PowerUp) received Tech & Learning ISTE Best of Show honors. The awards were presented at the 2019 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) annual conference in Philadelphia.

Now in its sixth year, the Tech & Learning Best of Show awards at ISTE 2019 highlights outstanding products exhibited at the ISTE conference and expo. A panel of professional judges and editors selected the products that have the most impact in the classroom and show the greatest promise in the edtech industry. The judges investigated participating products on the show floor and rated their impressions on a sliding scale, evaluating areas such as quality and effectiveness, ease of use and creative use of technology. They then held a meeting to decide which technologies could have the most impact in the classroom and thus deserved to be named Best of Show.

“Winning the peer-reviewed ISTE Best in Show award is an honor and also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Lexia Learning family,” said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. “Lexia has always been committed to making an impact in the classroom with students of all abilities, and we’re proud to be recognized for our commitment to using technology to improve literacy. We’re thrilled that the educator judges chose to recognize these products.”

This marks the second consecutive year that PowerUp was chosen as a winner. Developed to address the decades-long gap in reading proficiency across the nation, Lexia PowerUp Literacy is designed to enhance core English language arts instruction for struggling readers in grades six and above. Blending personalized, online student-driven instruction with offline teacher-delivered lessons and activities, the program accelerates the development of both fundamental literacy skills and higher-order thinking skills through adaptive learning paths. With a range of engaging texts, instructional videos and game-based motivational elements, the program is designed to help students take ownership of their learning, acknowledging their growing autonomy and building their confidence. Additionally, embedded progress monitoring, actionable data and scripted lessons empower teachers to deliver the exact instruction each student needs.

New at ISTE, Lexia’s expanded version of Core5 , a research-proven, technology-based literacy program that accelerates the development of fundamental through advanced literacy skills for students of all abilities in grades pre-K–5. Core5 follows a rigorous scope and sequence built for college and career ready standards. The product recently underwent its largest expansion to date, with added support for students in upper elementary grades, including three new levels and over 200 new online units – each with added practice and explicit instruction when students need it. The enhancements to the product also included over 100 new printable Lexia Lessons® and Lexia Skill Builders® that support Core5’s powerful blended model and provide targeted intervention and practice.

ISTE 2019 Best of Show winners will be highlighted in the August 2019 issue of Tech & Learning. A full list of winners recognized at ISTE can be found at Tech & Learning.

# # #

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com .

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com . “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

Media Contact: Charlotte Andrist charlotte@nickelcommpr.com 770-310-5244



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.