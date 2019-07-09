Mission Appoints Christopher Torto to Board of Directors

The CEO of Ascenty – acquired by Digital Realty for $1.8B – joins Mission amid the AWS provider’s rapid growth and new funding

Torto, the CEO of Ascenty, joins the Mission Board of Directors.





Torto joins the Board as Mission receives $15 million of equity funding from Great Hill Partners . The capital is part of a $75 million commitment from the leading growth-oriented private equity firm to fuel Mission’s organic growth, geographic sales expansion, and scaling up of Mission’s AWS solutions architect and technical teams.

“Chris is a proven technology visionary – and leader – with an incredible track record of industry success,” said Simon Anderson, CEO, Mission. “He joins at a particularly exciting time for Mission, as we’ve become a top partner to AWS in the U.S. Territory segment based on shared customer growth opportunities between the two companies. We welcome Chris’ insights and guidance to continue Mission on this trajectory.”

Torto founded and serves as CEO of Ascenty , the largest provider of data center and fiber infrastructure services in Brazil – and the country’s wholesale data center partner to AWS. As with Mission, Great Hill Partners was the primary investor in the company. Ascenty was acquired by Digital Reality in September 2018 for $1.8 billion.

Prior to Ascenty, Torto was the founder and CEO of Vivax, the second-largest cable TV carrier in Brazil; the company went public in 2006 and was acquired in 2007. Torto also led Voyager Inc, an internet company that went public in 1999 and was acquired by a U.S. telecom group in 2000. He holds degrees from the University of Maine and Harvard University.

“Mission continues to prove there is unrelenting market demand for expertly-managed AWS services for businesses of all sizes and across all industries,” said Christopher Torto, incoming member to the Mission Board of Directors. “Cloud transformations are truly business-changing, and Mission has earned its reputation as the trusted provider of AWS expertise that can capably handle whatever cloud goals its customers bring to them. I’m excited to work with Simon and the other members of the Board to further accelerate this remarkable growth.”

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and consulting partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on the AWS Cloud. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

