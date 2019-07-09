Consolidated Communications Boosts Internet Speeds to 1 Gig for Nashua, New Hampshire, Residents and Small Businesses

Company provides fiber-to-the-premises technology that enhances broadband service experience

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications , Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) today announced the company is launching 1 Gig broadband services to more than 12,000 Nashua, N.H., residential and small business locations. The enhanced service will use the company’s new Fiber–To-The-Premises (FTTP) technology and will significantly increase the city’s broadband speeds and on-demand capabilities.



“We’re excited to bring Nashua users Internet speeds that are among the fastest in the nation,” said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. “1 Gig broadband Internet access will deliver a wider selection of services and programming, and also has the potential to transform the quality of Nashua residents’ lives. It will give residents the speeds they need to enjoy the latest in streaming video applications or virtual reality, and help businesses more efficiently access the cloud. We’re thrilled to deliver all of these benefits and more by improving the broadband experience for this community.”

Fiber Internet services offer faster, highly reliable, broadband connectivity that gives customers symmetrical speeds and the ability to connect multiple devices without sacrificing speed. Fiber supports gaming and uploading high-resolution photos with minimal buffering or waiting. It also allows people to work from home using a reliable connection that supports remote access and video conferencing, to create and upload high-bandwidth content and to take advantage of smart-home devices.

“Reliable connectivity and faster Internet speeds are critical infrastructure ingredients for a technology-based economy like we have in Nashua,” said Tim Cummings, economic development director for the City of Nashua. “This service will help the community grow and thrive. Residents and employers will be able to experience faster Internet and improved functionality thanks to Consolidated Communications. We appreciate their efforts.”

Nashua customers now have access to the latest, on-demand streaming content, including HBO NOW ® , DIRECTV Now SM , fuboTV and Philo . They also may use the company’s MyCCIAccount.com portal to place new orders and upgrade services online.

Last year, the company completed a significant broadband upgrade project delivering faster speeds to 500,000 residents and small businesses throughout Northern New England. Upgraded homes and businesses are now able to get speeds two to three times faster than what was previously available. Customers can read more about the company’s progress in Northern New England by visiting its Progress webpage .

Residential and small business customers can check online to see if Consolidated Communications Gigabit broadband services are available at their address.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Kate Rankin, Consolidated Communications

kate.rankin@consolidated.com

207-535-4122



Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications

Jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com

507-386-3765



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.