Generation NEXTs Print Mates Enters Pilot at Bed Bath & Beyond in Select California Locations

/EIN News/ --



Robotic Photo Printing Kiosk to Debut at Retail Titan in Select Cities

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VEND) announced today a pilot at select Bed Bath & Beyond® stores for Generation NEXT’s subsidiary, Print Mates™ digital photo printing kiosks. As Back to School season approaches, Print Mates will be installed at four locations in California, including: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Mountain View.

Print Mates’ easy-to-use, touchscreen kiosks allow customers to instantly, easily and cost-effectively print high-quality photos directly from their smartphones or favorite social media and cloud storage accounts. They can also conveniently order other photo products, décor, and gifts ranging from fridge magnets, frames and posters, to jumbo-sized prints, beautiful canvases and wood prints. All products are conveniently shipped to their home in as little as one day.

“At Generation NEXT we’re committed to bringing consumers the next level of convenience through innovation, and we’re thrilled to pilot our latest innovative solutions, Print Mates kiosks at a retail destination like Bed Bath & Beyond,” said Nick Yates, CEO of Generation NEXT. “Bed Bath & Beyond is the epitome of what consumers love, and we are honored they recognize our new approach to photography development as something their customers will benefit from.”

Print Mates unattended kiosks will launch July 15 at the following Bed Bath & Beyond locations:

· Bed Bath & Beyond | 555 9thStreet, San Francisco, CA 94103

· Bed Bath & Beyond | 2470 Charleston Road, Mountain View, CA 94043

· Bed Bath & Beyond | 3341 East Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107

· Bed Bath & Beyond | 1750 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108

For more information about Generation NEXT’s Print Mates, please visit www.printmates.com.

About Print Mates ™

Print Mates™ unattended kiosks are designed to reinvent the premium-quality photo printing experience by making it fast, fun, and inexpensive to get your photos “out of your phone into your hand.” Customers love using the Print Mates™ Kiosk because they can instantly, easily and cost-effectively print high-quality photos directly from their smartphones or through their favorite social media (Facebook, Instagram, Google Photos, Dropbox and Flickr) photo sharing, or cloud storage accounts in six different sizes of prints in just seconds. www.printmates.com

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT is a full-scale developer of robotics, automation, and AI innovations and technologies. We create, develop and manufacture innovative robotic vending concepts that enhance the delivery, engagement and customer experience through innovation. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol OTCBB: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. is parent company to Reis and Irvy's, Inc. and Print Mates, Inc. www.gennextbrands.com

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. No Reis & Irvy’s franchises will be sold to any resident of any state until the offering has been exempted from the requirements of, or duly registered in and declared effective by, such state and the required FDD (if any) has been delivered to the prospective franchisee before the sale in compliance with applicable law. Currently, the following states in the United States regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you reside in one of these states, or even if you reside elsewhere, you may have certain rights under applicable franchise laws or regulations.



Cautionary note on forward-looking statements:



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance, including statements regarding: our ability to generate revenue and recognize deferred revenue; our ability to timely launch delivery and installation of our frozen yogurt robots; and our ability to grow our franchising and licensing divisions and launch our corporate-owned and direct sales platforms. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “propose,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “estimates,” variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, our Quarterly Reports, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact: generationnext@5wpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.