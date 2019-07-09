Wood Vinegar Market Size Worth Around $ 6 Million by 2025

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Wood Vinegar Market Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2025”.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wood vinegar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2018 to 2025 and reach the market value of over $6 million by 2025.



Pyroligneous acids produced from wood and plant materials, commonly known as wood vinegar, using a process known as destructive distillation. Methanol, acetone, and acetic acid are the main ingredients of wood vinegar and have historically been used to produce acetic acid on large scales. Due to increasing adoption of wood vinegar as a soil enhancer and organic pesticide in agriculture sector, the market of wood vinegar in the agricultural segment is expected to be highest. Due to numerous government policies, the need for biodegradable and non-hazardous chemicals in agriculture is increasing, and these factors are expected to drive the growth of wood vinegar market in the near future. The increasing popularity of wood vinegar worldwide and growing approval for its regular use are subsequently attributable to the expansion of market over the forecast period. In addition, the large-scale availability of basic material allows farmers to adopt and produce wood vinegar at home, thus subsequently supporting market growth. Wood vinegar is an ideal choice for farmers who cannot afford premium synthetic chemicals. Some of the limitations that could limit the growth of wood vinegar market are the production of wood vinegar from several organic sources. Moreover, there are multiple challenges that come with the procurement and production of wood vinegar from these similar natural sources, which can lead to dependable results, thereby limiting their use in several industrial sectors.

Wood Vinegar Obtained from Destructive Distillation Process is in High Demand

Destructive distillation is the process to obtain valuable products from wood by breaking down wood fiber to form new compounds. Under the wood-containing vessel, which has a relatively small pipe as its only outlet, heat is applied in the destructive distillation process. In this process heat vaporizes the organic compounds including turpentine and water, and further breakdown the inorganic compounds like wood gums and cellulose. It forms a number of new compounds, generally chemical in nature, which is then vaporized with water and turpentine, leaving a residue of charcoal as it is used to protect plants. This charcoal can be used as a fuel, as well as in sewage treatment and metal polishing. Wood vinegar has been used in a number of ways, including that of an ingredient in medicines, an additive to animal feed, a deodorant, a mordant in the process of dying, a facilitator in the process of fermentation, a filter in the treatment of sewage and raw material in different other industries.

Benefits of Wood Vinegar in Agricultural Applications

If wood vinegar is applied to the soil or mixed in high concentrations, eelworms and soil diseases are stimulated. It tends to increase the number of useful microbes in low concentrations or while it is breaking down in the soil

Mixing vinegar from wood with fertilizer reduces odors and promotes composting

The diluted wood vinegar is sprayed on plant leaves to increase their strength and improve the quality of crops

The effectiveness of using wood vinegar and agricultural chemicals together is higher than using either

Spraying also helps regulate harmful insects and certain diseases of plants

Wood vinegar helps plants grow stronger roots

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the wood vinegar market followed by North America. This is due to the high consumption of convenience factor and processed food, high food safety awareness, high demand for bio-based fertilizers in agriculture and extensive use of wood vinegar in Japan and other regions. Europe and Middle East & Africa have enormous potential that show significant growth in terms of the increasing use of organic fertilizers, replacing synthetic chemicals for small-scale farmers, and the presence of local players in these regions are some of the factors that strengthen the growth of the wood vinegar market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global wood vinegar market, profiled in the report include Doishouten, Daeseung, Seirogan, Nohken-techno, Shinryum Charcoal Co., Ltd., TagrowCo.,Ltd., New Life agro, ACE (singapore) Pte Ltd, Nettenergy BV., Byron Biochar, Verdi Life, Wood Vinegar Australia, Thai Wood Vinegar, Lovesoot, and among others.

