Citadel Roofing & Solar Allies with Solar Roof Dynamics in Preparation for California’s Solar Mandate for New Home Construction

/EIN News/ -- VACAVILLE, Calif, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Roofing & Solar, one of California’s largest and most experienced roofing and solar installers, today announced a strategic partnership with Solar Roof Dynamics (SRD), a national solar equipment and services provider based in Davis, California. Through this alliance, Citadel will tap SRD’s resources, including back office services and supplier relationships, to support Citadel’s rapidly growing solar and roofing business.



Aaron Nitzkin, founder and CEO of SRD, will assume additional responsibilities as Citadel’s Executive Vice President of Solar. He will oversee the company’s continued growth into the residential, small commercial and new home construction markets; and spearhead its efforts to strengthen its foothold as a leading roofing and solar subcontractor to homebuilders in preparation for California’s new home solar mandate.

“The California solar market is heating up as homebuilders gear up to comply with the new state mandate that all new residential construction include solar energy systems starting January 1, 2020,” said Nitzkin. “As one of the largest and most experienced solar and roofing contractors in California, Citadel is uniquely positioned to serve as a trusted advisor to homebuilders, big and small, to ensure that their transition to meeting the new code goes smoothly.”

Citadel is one of the only contractors in the state to offer integrated roofing and solar installations along with an integrated, single-source warranty. It is one of the state’s few solar contractors servicing the homebuilder market to use only its own installation crews rather than subcontractors, which ensures tighter control of training and quality.

“This is an exciting time in the California solar market, and we are delighted to add Aaron to our solar team to guide residential and commercial sales and operations,” said Dieter Folk, President of Citadel. “Aaron’s appointment is particularly timely as we approach the deadline for California’s mandate that all residential new construction includes a solar system. His years of experience and success building Solar Roofing Dynamics will help Citadel expand its penetration into the homebuilder market and strengthen our leadership role in roofing and solar throughout the state.”

Aaron Nitzkin has been working in the solar industry since 2003, working as National Sales Director for Dow Chemical Company’s solar division, and as Executive Vice President of Solar for PetersenDean before founding Solar Roof Dynamics. Aaron also has consulted for a variety of client companies including SunPower Corporation and Clarum Homes. Aaron holds an MBA from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business as well as a BA from Indiana University.

About Citadel Roofing & Solar

Citadel Roofing & Solar is one of the only contractors in California to specialize in both roof and solar installations. With more than 30 years of experience, Citadel has installed tens of thousands of roofs and thousands of solar systems for residential customers, residential home developers, multi-tenant buildings, condominiums, custom home builders, and commercial buildings. Citadel also is one of the only roofing and solar companies to maintain and train its own field installers to ensure consistent, quality workmanship. The company services the whole state of California from its headquarters in Vacaville with regional offices in Roseville and Valencia.

For more information, visit www.citadelrs.com .

