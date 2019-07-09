Global Waste To Energy Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 28 Billion By 2025 | Top Companies are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Waste Management Inc., Covanta Energy Corp

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Waste to Energy Industry to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2025. Global Waste to Energy Industry valued approximately USD 28 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Waste to energy involves processing municipal solid waste into heat, electricity, and refuse derived fuel. The concept has superseded the ‘garbage in – garbage out’ practice by facilitating efficient garbage management while simultaneously providing clean energy and deriving dollars out of waste. The Waste to Energy Industry is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for renewable sources is anticipated to propel the global Waste to Energy Industry over the forecast period. A shift in focus towards substitutes such as coal with renewable resources to reduce carbon content is also projected to play a vital role in shaping the industry.



The regional analysis of Global Waste to Energy Industry is considered for key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe Industry led the global industry in 2017. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period. Stringent regulations to minimize industrial waste is expected to boost the growth in the region. Countries such as Germany, Austria and Netherlands have adopted WTE technologies to utilize industrial waste. Asia Pacific is projected to account for the second largest share of the Industry. China and India carry a huge potential for growth owing to increasing industrial and residential waste. Rapid industrialization coupled with growing importance for renewable energy generation is expected to drive the regional growth over the forecast period.

Major market players in Waste to Energy Industry are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Waste Management Inc., Covanta Energy Corp, C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd, Foster Wheeler A.G, Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, China Everbright International Ltd., Veolia Environment S.A., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, Xcel Energy Inc.and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Waste To Energy Industry Segmentation:

By Technology

Thermal

Biological

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

