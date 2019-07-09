Flashtalking Further Strengthens Its Global Presence with Top Technology Leadership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK,, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashtalking, the leading independent ad server, today announced several front-line executive hires within its ongoing global expansion. Further diversifying and strengthening its client-facing technology leadership worldwide, the company has appointed top talent in Spain and France as well Singapore, within its already established APAC presence. In addition, Flashtalking will announce the details of its imminent Italy opening as well as several major partnerships in LATAM in the coming quarters, to support major global advertisers across all LATAM markets.



“It’s been a dynamic and incredibly healthy couple of years for Flashtalking and our clients around the world,” said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. “As we continue to develop our partnership with Adobe and deepen our work with all our clients, to compete in any number of verticals, it’s critical that we lead with technology, on the front lines, right in there with them. These strong hires are a reflection of this tech-led, client focused approach. They all bring the proven ability to unite technology innovation and client strategy, and we could not be more delighted with the team, as we continue to advance.”

The Team

Flashtalking has hired Juan Garriga, as a Senior Sales Engineer, formerly positioned with Eyeblaster/MediaMind and then as country manager for Sizmek. He will be centered in Barcelona, Spain, where he will contribute extensive primary ad serving and technical capabilities, to more deeply activate Flashtalking’s regional capabilities in that market.

Eric-Alexis Fortier joins the company as Country Manager in Paris, France. Fortier brings significant experience in Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO), holding previous executive posts at ADventori and AdParlor (Adknowledge). In addition, he provides vertical expertise across Telecom, Automotive, Travel, eCommerce and Retail – all key verticals for Flashtalking.

And finally, in Singapore, Tracy Yap joins as Account Director, APAC. Most recently with TripAdvisor and ADARA, she brings nearly a decade of publisher and DSP experience to the mix.

Additional updates include several other appointments worldwide. In the UK, Flashtalking has promoted Dom Satur to Vice President, Business Development, Europe. Satur has previously been in place as Vice President, Solutions Engineering for seven years with the company. Chris Nachmias has joined in the U.S. as Vice President, Solutions Engineering, and Fred DeCaro III has joined Flashtalking from Sizmek in the new position of Director of Training & Operational Readiness. DeCaro will lead the company’s global platform training program, Flashtalking Campus.

To inquire about open opportunities on Flashtalking’s growing global team in markets around the world (New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Cologne, Warsaw, Paris, Milan, Sydney, Singapore and others) please visit Flashtalking’s careers page.

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.

Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and algorithmic multi-touch attribution. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.

Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com

Contact:

Kendall Allen Rockwell

WIT Strategy for Flashtalking

kallen@witstrategy.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.