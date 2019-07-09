Marrone Bio Innovations’ BioUnite™ program offers new solutions to California growers

BioUnite program enables California grape and almond growers to address mid-season pest management needs

/EIN News/ -- DAVIS, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc . (the “Company” or “MBI”) (NASDAQ: MBII), a leading developer of bio-based products for pest management and plant health, today announced that California almond and grape growers are gaining an edge as they address mid-season pest control issues through the implementation of the company’s novel BioUnite program .



Marrone Bio launched BioUnite to provide growers with integrated pest management programs that harness the power of biology with the performance of chemistry resulting in a more efficient food production system that is affordable, sustainable, safe, and easy to use. BioUnite provides specific biological prescriptions that growers integrate into their operations, taking the guesswork out of using biologically derived materials with their standard crop protection program.

Marrone Bio supports the BioUnite program with research that spans from initial discoveries through hands-on field trials. Almond growers are currently treating for navel orangeworm larvae, which bore into and consume the nut fruit, damaging quality, and yield, and reducing the value farmers receive for their crop. In extensive 2018 field trials, Marrone Bio Innovations’ Venerate® biological insecticide, when tank mixed with a standard insecticide, reduced nut damage by an additional 2% as compared with the standard insecticide program. This Venerate BioUnite program results in a 6-to-1 return on investment to the grower. In grapes, the BioUnite concept integrates Haven® plant stress manager into the grower vine management program. Field trials demonstrated Haven resulted in an 18% yield increase, delivering a 6-to-1 return on investment. Also in grapes, when Regalia® biofungicide was added to the growers’ disease management program, Regalia provided a 57% improvement in disease control as compared to the standard treatment.

“Growers around the world are faced with the challenge to meet diverse consumer demands for greater choice, affordability, and availability,” said Kevin Hammill, Chief Commercial Officer for Marrone Bio Innovations. “Growers need innovative, cost-effective tools to operate in a dynamic, changing marketplace. We believe that BioUnite offers growers an exciting new resource to meet consumer demands,” concluded Hammill.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the company’s product pipeline.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com . Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI’s views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include the potential of MBI’s products including Venerate, Haven and Regalia in BioUnite programs and market projections. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including weather, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBI’s products, any difficulty in marketing MBI’s products in its target markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI’s performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

Marrone Bio Innovations Contact:

Kevin Hammill, Chief Commercial Officer

Telephone: +1 (530) 750-2800

Email: Info@marronebio.com

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group – MZ North America

Main: 949-385-6449

MBII@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.