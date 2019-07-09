Global Microgrid Control System Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 4.6 Billion By 2025 | Top Companies are ABB Group, Spirae, Siemens, AG, Emerson, Hitachi Ltd, Eaton Corporation PLC, Princeton Power Systems

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Microgrid Control System Industry was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in the year 2018. Global Microgrid Control System Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to reach USD 4.6 Billion by the year 2025. Microgrids are same to main power grids but are same in size with low capacities. They are referred as to distribute electric grids that can be operated depending on the requirement.



Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11657

Microgrid Control Systems are commonly low-power and low-voltage, and they can be worked in islanded in an off-grid or hybrid mode. These Systems for the most part have producing, transmission, and dispersion situated in a little territory, and are for the most part set up inside or near the utilization area. The framework can take a shot at both conventional sources, similar to coal and diesel, and furthermore inexhaustible sources, as sunlight based, wind, and consolidated warmth and power. More up to date Systems are being consolidated into capacity Systems to give nonstop power.

Major market players in Microgrid Control System Industry are ABB Group, Spirae, Siemens, AG, Emerson, Hitachi Ltd, Eaton Corporation PLC, Princeton Power Systems, General Electric Corporation, Ontech Electric Corporation, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Pareto Energy Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Northern Power Systems Corporation, PowerSecure, Exelon Corporation, and brief information of 4 more companies is provided in the report.

Microgrid Control System Industry Segmentation:

Microgrid Control System Industry, By Component

Hardware

Software

Microgrid Control System Market, By Ownership

Public

Private

Microgrid Control System Market, By Grid Type

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Microgrid Control System Industry, By End-User

Utilities

Campuses & Institutions

Commercial & Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11657

Get Complete TOC at https://tinyurl.com/y4hbf72h

Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com

www.globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.