UnitedCorp Announces Plans for 49-Megawatt Greenhouse and Hyperscale Data Center Heat Station Campus in Beauharnois, Québec

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Miami-based United American Corp ("UnitedCorp" or the "Company") (OTC: UAMA) announced today that its operating division, the Canadian Agriculture Thermal Energy Corporation / Corporation d'Énergie Thermique Agricole du Canada ("CETAC") has entered into an exclusive conditional Purchase Agreement in Beauharnois, Québec for the development of a new Heat Station Campus. The 90-acre site is located approximately 450 meters from the Hydro-Québec Léry substation.

Aerial view of CETAC IV site



Negative pressure cabinet showing cool airflow from Canadian wells and server configuration. Cabinets are sealed and insulated from ambient air in the Dome



Current CETAC I Heat Campus with rendering of how greenhouses will be constructed adjacent to Heat Stations





Following the successful development of its first 8.5 MW Heat Campus in Ste-Marie-Madeleine, Québec and with plans for two new sites for an additional 3.8 MW currently underway, the Company is now preparing plans for the construction of a Campus with 10 Heat Stations, each supplying dry Agri-heat to a total of 770,000 square feet or 7 hectares of adjacent greenhouses. Between the data center agricultural Heat Station and greenhouse operations, the Campus is expected to provide direct employment for 150 people and will support a number of secondary jobs. The Beauharnois Campus will be called CETAC IV and at full capacity will use 40MW of power for Heat Stations and 9MW for photosynthetic lighting.



CETAC is currently soliciting support from a number of governmental and non-governmental parties including the City of Beauharnois, the Municipalité Régionale de Compté (MRC) of Beauharnois-Salaberry, the Québec Ministry of Economic Development, Innovation and Export Trade, the Québec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, theMinistère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Montreal International, and atmosphérique la pollution contre lutteuébécoise de QAssociation'L (AQLPA), amongst others.



City construction permits and Hydro-Québec power connectivity have been requested under the Québec Construction Code and Building Act.

Negative Pressure Airtight Sealed Server Cabinets

In addition to the Company's well-established docking stations for cryptocurrency mining, CETAC IV will be primarily dedicated to the hosting of traditional computer servers which will utilize the Company's recently developed sealed negative pressure server cabinets. Each negative pressure cabinet is designed to house up to 6,000 watts of servers with cooling provided through the Heat Station's Canadian well system – cooling is therefore done naturally and without the need for air conditioning or significant electro-mechanical venting. All hot and dry heat is accumulated from within the Domes and is then transferred to adjacent greenhouses. The Heat Station with Canadian well design has the ability to easily swap between negative pressure cabinets and various models of ASIC-based computer server equipment as required.



The agricultural Heat Station will be fully compliant with the Data Center Redundancy Architectures Uptime Institute N+1 specification related to high resilience distributed power configuration redundancy. This includes Tier 3 level uptime. Unlike other data center designs, the Agri-Heat Stations do not require any powered cooling redundancy as all cooling is accomplished through its natural passive-cooling ground-coupled heat-exchanger Canadian well technology.

Climate Change and Sustainable Development:

The Growth of Data Centers and the Greening of the Data Center Business

With the significant increase in the world's digital economy, there has been an ever-increasing demand for data center services. Market Insights, for example, has projected a compounded annual growth rate of some 28% until at least 2023. The Company is of the opinion that this trend will continue for some time; as North America transitions to 5G Wireless and the applications that use this high-speed connectivity, there will also be a major growth in personal cloud services and smartphone apps.



While data centers are extremely demanding of electrical resources, UnitedCorp's approach incorporates solid principles of sustainable development. This includes the typical reduction of 20% in power by eliminating the need for air conditioning as well as the utilization of the heat generated by the servers for organic greenhouse operations year-round. Furthermore, with a population of just over 5 million people within 100 miles of the facility, the Company expects that all produce from the greenhouses will be sold locally, minimizing the carbon footprint from transportation – particularly in the winter months. Based on published data from Hydro-Quebec, the Company estimates that the Beauharnois facility would avoid some 240,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases per year when compared with a similar facility powered by electricity from fossil fuels.



CETAC intends to partner with local farmers and greenhouse operators for the operation of the greenhouses and, as with its first heat station campus, will soon issue an international Request for Proposal for the development of this site and installation of 6,500 cabinets of 6 kilowatts each. The Company has also applied for Hydro-Québec's Economic Development Rate which provides up to a 20% reduction in power rates until 2027. The Request for Proposal will be issued to international hyperscale data center cloud-based operators where environment health and safety, sustainability and carbon offset are a priority. The Company anticipates entering into hosting service agreements in Q4 2019. Each Dome will operate as a distinct legal entity within the CETAC IV Campus at just under 5MW each and the Company will seek private financing for each entity.



"Unlike other data center operations which utilize power for one purpose only and waste valuable heat output, CETAC IV is first and foremost an agricultural project. Through the creation of the heating system, it combines the increasing demand for data center services with economic development and food security while at the same time is mindful of climate change and the environment overall," stated Benoit Laliberté, President of UnitedCorp. "Our goal with this project, and eventually others in the Province, is to be the most green and sustainable operation in the world by using computer servers as heat sources while still generating the highest possible value-added per megawatt, all while maintaining full compliance with the Quebec Act Respecting The Preservation Of Agricultural Land And Agricultural Activities by making use of a land lot for agricultural purposes."



More information on the Company's Heat Station and negative pressure cabinet technology can be obtained at www.unitedcorp.com

About United American Corp

Established in 1992, United American Corp is a Florida-based development and management company focusing on telecommunications and information technologies. The company currently owns telecommunications assets and holds the rights to manage a portfolio of patents and proprietary technology in telecommunications, social media and Blockchain technology, and owns and operates the BlockchainDomes which are designed to provide heat for agricultural operations using computer equipment in naturally-cooled data centers where efficiency and low-cost operations are a priority.



About the Data Center and BlockchainDome Heat Station

The UnitedCorp Data Center and Blockchain Dome Heat Station was designed to provide heat for agricultural operations using traditional computer servers within its patent pending sealed negative pressure cabinets or on docking stations for ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit chip) mining operations where efficiency and low-cost are a priority. The Domes, which utilize a proprietary passive-cooling ground-coupled heat-exchanger technology system, are particularly well-suited for situations where rapid cluster deployment is required as they can be erected and commissioned in a matter of weeks rather than up to a year using the traditional "Bricks and Mortar" approach. Dome Heat Stations can be configured in a wide range of sizes to service any type of greenhouse operation.



How the Dome Heat Stations work can be seen at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDmhhaJKHLg

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances in management's expectations or opinions change.

