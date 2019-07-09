US Nuclear and QYSEA Technology to Open New World of Underwater Exploration

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- US Nuclear (OTC: UCLE) has signed a strategic alliance agreement with QYSEA Technology to market, build, sell, and service Industrial Underwater Robot Sensor Systems in the USA and around the world. QYSEA Technology, located in Shenzhen, China, is a world-leading manufacturer of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) and is known for the FIFISH, a professional underwater ROV for inspection, photography, videography, and exploration.

This agreement is an obvious extension for US Nuclear, who has been successfully selling the DroneRAD series- UAVs with radiation, chemical, and biological sensor technology. Sales for the DroneRAD are already up 777% over last year and are projected to continue increasing. Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp, commented: “We will be able to leverage our recent success selling UAV sensors to the UUV market, capitalizing on the similar customer base. QYSEA Technology will be a perfect match for US Nuclear, and we look forward to providing unmanned robots that will have the ability to detect radiation, chemicals, and biological pollutants underwater and open a new world of underwater exploration.” QYSEA is responsible for supplying the industrial underwater robot, cameras, and locomotion control, while US Nuclear will install the radiological, chemical, and biological sensor packages in addition to the data collection/transmission software.

QYSEA Technology offers three underwater ROVs, the FIFISH V6, P3, and X6. Some of the unique features of these robots include: 4K UHD footage that can be live-streamed, a maximum depth of 100m, 6 degrees of freedom for nimble maneuverability, powerful 4000 lumens LED lights, high definition camera with 1” Sony® CMOS sensor- 20 Megapixels with f/2.8 aperture, and a 166° ultra wide-angle field of view. There are many applications for these UUVs including underwater photography, filming, and ocean exploration. US Nuclear’s addition of chemical, biological, and radiological sensors now allows these underwater robots to collect important factual data, such as for:

Aquaculture: Over 40% of seafood is grown or cultivated artificially. The FIFISH can be used to carefully monitor these facilities 24/7 no matter the weather conditions, and using US Nuclear’s sensors, can collect data on chemical or biological pollutants that may affect the facility. This method is safer and more efficient than the traditional method of sending a diver to inspect/take water samples.

Over 40% of seafood is grown or cultivated artificially. The FIFISH can be used to carefully monitor these facilities 24/7 no matter the weather conditions, and using US Nuclear’s sensors, can collect data on chemical or biological pollutants that may affect the facility. This method is safer and more efficient than the traditional method of sending a diver to inspect/take water samples. Public Facilities: Power plants, dams, reservoirs, and canals are graded as high-risk assessment. The FIFISH are a safe, convenient, and cost-effective solution for monitoring and collecting data for these facilities. US Nuclear’s radiation sensors can be used for monitoring radiation levels at power plants, while chemical and biological sensors can be used at dams, reservoirs, reclamation facilities, canals, and more to measure chemical/biological pollutants.

Power plants, dams, reservoirs, and canals are graded as high-risk assessment. The FIFISH are a safe, convenient, and cost-effective solution for monitoring and collecting data for these facilities. US Nuclear’s radiation sensors can be used for monitoring radiation levels at power plants, while chemical and biological sensors can be used at dams, reservoirs, reclamation facilities, canals, and more to measure chemical/biological pollutants. Shipyard/Harbor/Port: Providing hull inspections and surveys.

Providing hull inspections and surveys. Border Control/Public Safety/Law Enforcement: The addition of radiological sensors will allow the FIFISH to detect nuclear materials that can be smuggled across borders.

US Nuclear is the exclusive North American sales representative for QYSEA for nuclear and chemical related applications, and a non-exclusive authorized reseller for all other applications. Similarly, QYSEA will be a US Nuclear representative in China for chemical and nuclear underwater robot applications.

Get a detailed look at the QYSEA FIFISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMGX0ZlbxQc



Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT: US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE) Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer (818) 883 7043 Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.