CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire and Gold Sponsor of Blockchain Futurist Conference 

“We are delighted to be part of this exciting conference,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “Untraceable’s Blockchain Futurist Conference is clearly a must-attend event for anyone interested in the enormous potential of blockchain and cryptocurrency. CryptoCurrencyWire is proud to leverage its expertise and expansive distribution network to help maximize awareness of the incredible innovations and opportunities this transformative technology offers.”

Held at the Rebel Entertainment Complex & Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto, the Blockchain Futurist Conference will bring together more than 2,300 attendees, 114 speakers, numerous individuals from the press and many exhibitors from around the globe to discuss the future of technology. The conference features a crypto-friendly atmosphere that encourages networking, partnerships, deal-making and the use of tokens and crypto at a unique crypto marketplace.

CCW will be utilizing its powerful financial news and content distribution network to elevate Blockchain Futurist Conference via a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of professional writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve companies and activists in the space seeking to stand out before investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“We are pleased to have CryptoCurrencyWire serve as the official newswire and attend as a gold sponsor at this year’s Blockchain Futurist Conference,” said Tracy Leparulo, founder of Untraceable. “Our team creates unforgettable experiences designed to bring together blockchain leaders and a growing community of crypto-enthusiasts. We look forward to working with the CCW team as we showcase the amazing potential of this technological revolution and the forward-thinking pioneers and innovators coming to Toronto to share their successes and ideas for the future.”

Blockchain Futurist Conference features keynote speakers from leading blockchain and crypto companies, more than 50 presentations by innovative tech startups, two levels of exhibitor booths, and targeted workshops. The conference site consists of multiple stages and an entire room dedicated to a Blockchain Bootcamp that promotes mass adoption and education, along with a Cabana Pool Bar designed to foster conversations and deal-making.

Blockchain Futurist Conference Giveaway

CryptoCurrencyWire is conducting a special ticket giveaway from now until July 21, 2019. The grand prize winner will win two VIP tickets to the conference, valued at USD $3,000! Ten runners-up will receive one general admission ticket, which provides two full days of access to the conference as well as both parties planned for the event.

To enter for your chance to win, visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com/Blockchain-Futurist-Giveaway .

