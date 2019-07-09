Lamperd Less Lethal Records Significant Revenue Increases for the First Half of 2019

/EIN News/ -- Rising Orders for Security Products Being Booked as a Result of New Distributors and Successful Police Training Program



SARNIA, Ontario, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK: LLLI), an innovation leader and manufacturer of advanced security solutions for law enforcement, military and security agencies worldwide, posted a significant increase in company revenues for the 1st quarter 2019. The revenue reported for the period of January 1st through March 31st was nearly four times the company's total revenue for all of 2018.

These rising revenues are directly attributable to new distributors that are introducing Lamperd products to police agencies which are beginning to place orders. Additionally, in 2018 Lamperd began an ongoing police training program which has been very successful in introducing various police agencies to the company's products directly with hands-on experience. These agencies are starting to place orders for the Lamperd products on which they have received their training. Lamperd intends to continue and expand this police training program which coincides with its Master Distributor, American Reserve Munitions, recently being granted ATF approval to import Lamperd products into the United States for the first time.

CEO Barry Lamperd commented, "This is a time when the products of Lamperd Less Lethal are needed in every part of the world. We have made great efforts to ensure that police, military and other security forces at home and abroad are aware of the superior options we can offer to very effectively control crisis situations with a minimal risk to lives and property. Our new distributors and our training department are beginning to deliver significantly increasing business and revenues for the company which we foresee reaching record levels as we go forward. We look forward to updating LLLI shareholders with more detailed information in the near future."



Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (LLLI) is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and interlocking riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors. For more information visit: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:



This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



