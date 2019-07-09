Justin Clauer Joins Derby Building Products as District Sales Manager

/EIN News/ -- Quebec City, Quebec, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derby Building Products Inc., manufacturer of TandoStone®, TandoShake®, and Beach House Shake®, announces Justin Clauer as District Sales Manager to support brand growth in the North Central Region, comprised of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.



Clauer has more than 10 years of building products experience in various sales and sales management roles, serving for the past three years as Mid-West Regional Sales Manager at Palram Americas. Clauer will report to Mike Morris, VP of Sales.

“With Justin joining our already strong sales team, we are excited about the momentum of the Tando brand. Our strategic alignment supports our channel partners as we promote all of the products within the growing Tando and Beach House Shake product lines,” said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products.

The Tando brand is comprised of TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, with natural beauty combined with easy installation, and a realistic feel; TandoShake, with the look of painted or stained wood without the upkeep; and Beach House Shake, the ultimate low maintenance, high-performance cladding with incredibly natural looks that are nearly indistinguishable from real cedar.

To learn more about the beautiful, low maintenance brands TandoStone and TandoShake, visit www.tandobp.com. For more info about Beach House Shake, visit www.beachhouseshake.com.

About Derby Building Products

Derby Building Products, the leading manufacturer of innovative exterior stone and shake continually redefines these categories for the new construction, replacement, and remodeling markets under the Tando® and Novik® brands. As proven solutions designed to complement mixed material applications, both brands offer unmatched installation benefits and superior performance. The Tando brand is marketed to the builder and pro contractor markets, while Novik is a vinyl siding complement as well as a DIY-focused brand in the home improvement retail channel. All Derby products are impervious to moisture, easy to install, and perfect for mixed material style trends. Derby Building Products operates manufacturing facilities in Quebec, Canada, and Miami, FL.

Maureen Murray Derby Building Products Inc. 9739931570 precise2@optonline.net

