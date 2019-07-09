Global Transaction Monitoring Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 22.68 Billion By 2025 | Top Companies are Kitty ACI Worldwide, Bae Systems, ComplyAdvantage.com, Experian Information Solutions
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Transaction Monitoring Industry was valued at USD 9.64 Billion in the year 2019. Global Transaction Monitoring Industry Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to reach USD $22.68 Billion by the year 2025. The organizations’ need to manage KYC compliance, and mitigate money laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) activities and the use of advanced analytics to provide proactive risk alerts are expected to be the major drivers of the industry.
The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing data protection regulations and lack of high-cost security solution within the payment network infrastructure. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally. The robust and comprehensive transaction monitoring solution is not implemented in SMEs due to financial constraints in these organizations. However, the large enterprises segment is estimated to account for a higher industry share in 2018.
Major market players in Signals Intelligence Industry are Kitty ACI Worldwide, Bae Systems, ComplyAdvantage.com, Experian Information Solutions, Fiserv, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Refinitiv, Software AG, NICE, FICO, SAS, Infrasoft Technologies, ACTICO, ComplianceWise, EastNets, Bottomline, Beam Solutions, IdentityMind, and CaseWare.
Transaction Monitoring Industry Segmentation:
By Application Area
- Anti-Money Laundering
- Customer Identity Management
- Compliance Management
By Function
- Case Management
- KYC/Customer Onboarding
- Dashboard and Reporting
- Watch List Screening
By Deployment Mode
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Government and Defense
- IT and Telecom
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Energy and Utilities
- Manufacturing
By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
