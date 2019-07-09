Global Transaction Monitoring Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 22.68 Billion By 2025 | Top Companies are Kitty ACI Worldwide, Bae Systems, ComplyAdvantage.com, Experian Information Solutions

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Transaction Monitoring Industry was valued at USD 9.64 Billion in the year 2019. Global Transaction Monitoring Industry Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to reach USD $22.68 Billion by the year 2025. The organizations’ need to manage KYC compliance, and mitigate money laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) activities and the use of advanced analytics to provide proactive risk alerts are expected to be the major drivers of the industry.



The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing data protection regulations and lack of high-cost security solution within the payment network infrastructure. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally. The robust and comprehensive transaction monitoring solution is not implemented in SMEs due to financial constraints in these organizations. However, the large enterprises segment is estimated to account for a higher industry share in 2018.

Major market players in Signals Intelligence Industry are Kitty ACI Worldwide, Bae Systems, ComplyAdvantage.com, Experian Information Solutions, Fiserv, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Refinitiv, Software AG, NICE, FICO, SAS, Infrasoft Technologies, ACTICO, ComplianceWise, EastNets, Bottomline, Beam Solutions, IdentityMind, and CaseWare.

Transaction Monitoring Industry Segmentation:

By Application Area

Anti-Money Laundering

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

By Function

Case Management

KYC/Customer Onboarding

Dashboard and Reporting

Watch List Screening

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



