Global Power Rental Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of by +8% by 2025 | Top Companies are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., Aggreko PLC, Power Electrics Bristol Limited, APR Energy PLC

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Rental Industry was valued at USD 13.30 Billion for the year 2017. Power Rental Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% from 2019 to reach USD 25 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017. While European region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period. The U.S. is the major Industry in 2017 at country level and the U.K. is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.



Major market players in Power Rental Industry are Atlas Copco, United Rentals Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., Aggreko PLC, Power Electrics Bristol Limited, APR Energy PLC, Rental Solutions & Services LLC, Smart Energy Solutions, Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation, Soenergy International Inc., and other 12 companies detailed information will be provided in the report. Better global reach, both at an operational level is the main reason for holding this Industry share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

SWOT Analysis of Power Rental Industry:

Strength:

Overconsumption of power from obsolete power plants

Weakness:

Strict emission rules for different regions

Opportunities:

Emerging smart cities and related projects in different countries

Threats:

Reducing the demand-supply gap

The segmentation done on the basis of fuel type include Gas Generators, Diesel Generators and others of which the Diesel Generator segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.

Power Rental Industry Segmentation:

By Industry Sector

• Oil & Gas

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Shipping

• Mining

By Application

• Base Load

• Stand-by Power

• Peak Shaving

By Fuel Type

• Diesel Generators

• Gas Generators

• Others

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

