Global Warehouse Robotics Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +11% by 2025 | Top Companies are ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Amazon.com, Inc., Yamaha Robotics

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse Robotics Industry is the deployment of robotics in the warehouse to perform functions such as pick-place, packaging, transportation, and palletizing. The integration of warehouse and robotics technology has helped ensure that there is accuracy and automation while increasing the warehouse storage space and operation efficiency. The global warehouse robotics Industry was valued at $3,041 million in 2018. The warehouse robotics Industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% and is forecast to reach $6,471 million by 2025.



The global warehouse robotics Industry is segmented based on the type of robot, function, end user, and geography. On the basis of the type of robot, it is classified into SCARA, cylindrical, parallel, mobile, cartesian, and stationery articulated robots. Mobile robots are the most dominant robot used in 2018, followed by articulated robots. Stationery articulated robots provide greater skill in performing tasks and have more degrees of freedom than any other robot. The major factor for the surge in mobile robots is due to it being smart and autonomous. Stationery articulated robots are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% whereas mobile robots are expected to grow at 12.3% during the forecast period. The growth of these robots will be due to growth in the e-commerce, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive industry.

On the basis of function, it is categorized into pick & place, assembling dissembling, transportation, and packaging. Pick & place is the dominant function performed by warehouse robotics, followed by packaging. Transportation will be the fastest growing function at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of transportation is due to growth in mobile robots and increase in application in various industries such as e-commerce, food & beverage, metal & machinery, pharmaceutical, and automotive.

The top investment pockets for the global warehouse robotics Industry have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the most dominant regional Industry for warehouse robotics, which accounted for $997 million in 2018. The North American warehouse robotics Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% and is forecast to reach $2.078 million by 2025. The U.S. was the largest Industry for warehouse robotics globally in 2018.

The Asia-Pacific Industry for warehouse robotics is largely driven by China, South Korea, and Japan, where e-commerce, electronics & electrical, food & beverage, metal & machinery, and automotive that are already established.

Major market players in Warehouse Robotics Industry are ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Amazon.com, Inc., Yamaha Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Locus Robotics, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG.

