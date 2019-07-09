Sugar Confectionery Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Sugar Confectionery Market Size study, by Type, by Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Sugar Confectionery Market is valued approximately USD 48.90 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.21% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Sugar confectionery is a range of sugar-based products, including boiled sweets (hard glasses), fatty emulsions (toffees and caramels), soft crystalline products (fudges), fully crystalline products (fondants), and gels (gums, pastilles, and jellies). The principal ingredient of sugar Confectionery comprises sucrose, invert sugars and glucose syrups. Invert sugar is the mixture of glucose and fructose produced by the hydrolysis; 1.3 times as sweet as sucrose. Introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Growing demand for natural and organic candies Is the major factor that offers growth opportunities. Also, increasing demand from middle-class consumers, increase in population and rise in disposable income in developing countries is contributing towards growth of global Sugar Confectionery market. However, rising health awareness among people and rise in instances of diabetes are the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sugar Confectionery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing trend of gifting Confectionery trend and rising utilization of sugar Confectionery products among people in the region. North America contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Sugar Confectionery market due to rising health consciousness among people in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to rising urbanization and rising disposable income of the individuals across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ferrara Candy

HARIBO

Mondelez International

Nestle

Prefetti Van Melle

Wrigley

Adams and Brooks Candy

American Licorice

Anthony-Thomas Candy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hot-Boiled Sweets

Caramels & Toffees

Gums & Jellies

Medicated Confectionery

Mints

Others

By Application:

Dessert

Drinks

Ice Cream

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Sugar Confectionery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

