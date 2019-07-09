Global Payment Security Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 13 Billion By 2025 | Top Companies are Cybersource, Bluefin Payment Systems, Elavon, Braintree, Index, Intelligent Payments

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payment Security Industry was valued at USD 10.29 Billion in the year 2017. Global Payment Security Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.02% from 2019 to reach USD 31.82 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period. At a country level, developed markets like the U.S. as well the emerging markets like China with highest population base holds the notable Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.



SWOT Analysis of Payment Security Industry:

Strength:

Increasing use of digital modes of payment

Weakness:

Lack of trust on online transactions

Opportunities:

Increasing use of different payment methods across various industry sectors

Threats:

Lack of awareness among potential customers

Major market players in Payment Security Industry are Cybersource, Bluefin Payment Systems, Elavon, Braintree, Index, Intelligent Payments, Ingenico Epayments, Transaction Network Services Inc., Signifyd, Sisa Information Security, Geobridge Corporation, Shift4 Corporation and 10 more companies’ information is provided in research report.

Payment Security Industry Segmentation:

By Industry Sector

Hospitality

Telecom and IT

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Media & Entertainment

By Component

Solutions

- Fraud Detection

- Encryption

- Tokenization

- Consulting Services

- Support Services

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

