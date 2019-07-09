BPM and G2 Recognize Vena’s Leadership Addressing and Anticipating Top FP&A Priorities

BPM Vendor Landscape Matrix and G2 User Reviews Give Vena Top Marks for Customer Satisfaction, Ease of Use and Administration

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vena Solutions , the only FP&A Cloud that’s trusted by finance and loved by business, today announced it has been recognized as the most easy-to-use, finance self-sufficient corporate performance management (CPM) software by two more leading influencers in the sector. The company scored top marks from financial software analysts BPM Partners and business software review site G2 , both based on objective customer feedback in their 2019 market landscape reports.



“With their high marks in ease of use, customer satisfaction and more, Vena is clearly not just meeting the needs of today’s finance departments but anticipating them at every turn,” said Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners. “Quick adoption and independence from IT and consultants are top of mind for today’s finance leaders and Vena is designed to address those needs.”

Vena’s top marks stem in large part from the company’s approach to integrating Excel as a business-user interface into its FP&A software.

“Before we were using Vena, when we were putting together our budget, I would estimate I spent 80% of my time uploading numbers and only 20% analyzing them. Now it’s flipped,” said David Levy, CFO at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and a longstanding Vena customer. “The power of Vena is in fact what is behind those Excel spreadsheets. For the average user they were using Excel the way they used to, but for me it was a game changer.”

BPM Partners specializes in analyzing the performance management sector and its annual Vendor Landscape Matrix is an eagerly anticipated benchmark for vendors in the space, in large part because rankings are based on in-depth interviews with dozens of customers and end users. Following up on last year’s certification as a next-generation performance management vendor, Vena came in as a leader in virtually every category examined, the number one ranked vendor for finance self-sufficiency, and ranking among the top three vendors in FP&A priorities including:

Ease of use

Overall satisfaction

Customer support

Financial consolidation functionality

Budgeting and planning functionality

“Leadership in finance self-sufficiency can’t be understated. It’s the difference between a finance professional being able to create a management report in minutes - or waiting for days after submitting a ticket to IT or their vendor,” added Schiff.

The BPM report comes on the heels of renowned software user review site G2 naming Vena a leader and the number one ranked CPM software for usability in its Spring and Summer 2019 analyses of the sector. Based on Vena’s ease of use, ease of administration and ability to meet customers’ business requirements, the G2 ranking echoes findings from Nucleus Research , which gave Vena the same honors in its 2019 Technology Value Matrix for CPM software earlier this year.

“Vena was founded on the principle that ease of use and finance self-sufficiency were the keys to doing FP&A and corporate performance management better, to changing the game for modern finance teams,” said Don Mal, CEO of Vena Solutions. “Eight years later our commitment to usability and independence are unwavering, and the results are paying huge dividends for our customers – the modern superheroes of the finance age.”

About Vena

Vena Solutions delivers the only FP&A Cloud that finance trusts and business users love. Customers choose Vena for its renowned ease of use, powerful reporting and analytics and connected platform of applications covering the full spectrum of FP&A - from account reconciliation and budgeting to scenario modeling and management dashboards. Hundreds of the world’s smartest companies rely on Vena to measure and learn from their past performance, and plan confidently for a successful future.

