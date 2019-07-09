Global Portable Solar Charger Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +12% by 2025 | Top Companies are Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Cobra Electronics Corporation, Solartab Limited, Solio Inc.

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Portable Solar Charger Industry was valued at USD 16.89 Billion in the year 2017. Global Portable Solar Charger Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 41.84 Billion. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and European Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.



Purchase This Report Just For 3550 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/4507

The major market Players in Portable Solar Charger Industry are Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Cobra Electronics Corporation, Solartab Limited, Solio Inc., Media Data Systems Pte Ltd, EMPONI, Voltaic System and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in research report. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

The regional analysis of Global Portable Solar Charger Industry is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Industry share, whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Portable Solar Charger Industry Segmentation:

By Application

Backpack portable solar charger

Small portable solar charger

Fold out portable solar charger

Others





By End User

Military End-User

Individual Consumer

Transportation

By Product Type

Amorphous solar charger

Mono-crystalline solar charger

Hybrid solar charger

Poly-crystalline solar charger





Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/4507





Get Complete TOC at https://tinyurl.com/y2otwdlw





Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com

www.globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.