Global Portable Solar Charger Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +12% by 2025 | Top Companies are Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Cobra Electronics Corporation, Solartab Limited, Solio Inc.
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Portable Solar Charger Industry was valued at USD 16.89 Billion in the year 2017. Global Portable Solar Charger Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 41.84 Billion. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and European Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.
The major market Players in Portable Solar Charger Industry are Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Cobra Electronics Corporation, Solartab Limited, Solio Inc., Media Data Systems Pte Ltd, EMPONI, Voltaic System and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in research report. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
The regional analysis of Global Portable Solar Charger Industry is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Industry share, whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
Portable Solar Charger Industry Segmentation:
By Application
Backpack portable solar charger
Small portable solar charger
Fold out portable solar charger
Others
By End User
Military End-User
Individual Consumer
Transportation
By Product Type
Amorphous solar charger
Mono-crystalline solar charger
Hybrid solar charger
Poly-crystalline solar charger
