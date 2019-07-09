Global Functional Proteins Market is Expected to Reach USD 7.98 Billion by 2026: Fior Markets

Functional Proteins Market by Type (Hydrolysates, Casein/Caseinates, Soy Protein, Others), Source, Form, Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled "Functional Proteins Market by Type (Hydrolysates, Casein/Caseinates, Soy Protein, Others), Source, Form, Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, the global functional proteins market is expected to reach USD 7.98 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2019 to 2026. Growing consumer awareness about the benefits of a healthy diet, increasing incidence of chronic diseases and technological upgradation in the functional proteins manufacturing process are driving the global functional proteins market.

Functional proteins are biochemical compounds comprising polypeptides that carry out some of the most essential biological activities. Hemoglobin, antibodies are some of the most common examples of the functional proteins. Functional proteins are beneficial in improving body health, mitigate the effect of pathogens and reduce recovery time after intestinal disorder. Thus, the growing utilization of functional protein concentrates and isolates in the food industry, and increasing demand from the emerging economies are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Functional Proteins Market Key Findings:

Rising utilization of functional proteins in the food industry, technological upgradation in the functional proteins production process as well as growing consumer’s preference toward a healthy diet are driving the global functional proteins market. The growing regulations on the use of animal proteins and lack of awareness are expected to restrain market growth.

The type segment is divided into hydrolysates, whey protein concentrates, whey protein isolates, casein & caseinates, soy protein, and others. Increasing production and processing of soybean, easily digestible property, superior fat retention capacity and higher nutritional level are generating a huge demand for the soy protein. As a result, the soy protein segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.45% over the forecast period. Soy protein is also known as concentrated protein and has around 60–70% of soybean protein content. In addition, soy protein is used in limiting the effects of the obesity-related conditions as they contain natural ingredient based proteins that are easy to digest.

The source segment includes animal source and plant source. The animal sourced protein is in the extensively utilized in the end-use applications, such as sports nutrition, health supplements etc. Therefore, the animal source segment emerged as a leader in the global functional protein market with USD 3.14 billion revenue in 2018. The increasing use of proteins in the manufacturing animal feeds and demand for the dairy protein, egg protein, and gelatin products is supplementing the animal source segment growth.

The form segment is categorized into dry and liquid. The liquid form segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.95% over the forecast period. The growing use of liquid form functional proteins in the production of dietary protein-based juices and functional beverages are the primary propelling factor for this increased demand.

The application segment is fragmented into functional foods, functional beverages, dietary supplements, and animal nutrition. Due to the growing consumption of different types of functional dietary protein supplements among consumers of all ages, the dietary supplements segment emerged as the leader in the global functional protein market with USD 1.86 billion revenue in 2018. Dietary supplements are primarily to improve the consumption of vital nutritional components in the human body. The demand for supplements in countries like India, China, and Japan has increased in the last few years. Furthermore, aging population globally has also increased the consumption of the dietary supplements and this has increased the dietary supplements segment growth.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the functional proteins with a 39.98% share of market revenue in 2018.

Rising urban population, hectic lifestyle, rising disposable income and growing prevalence of chronic ailments are leading to an increased demand for the dietary supplements which led the Asia Pacific region to dominate the global market.

The North America region is expected to grow at a robust pace owing to its rising awareness pertaining to functional foods and increasing demand for the products with reduced calorie level and high nutritional content.

For instance, in 2019, Arla Foods Ingredients released a 100 percent whey protein hydrolysate solution specifically developed for sparkling protein water formulations.

In 2018 Glanbia PLC announced the launch of IGNITOR® and WheyXR™. These products contain protein-digesting enzymes that help to overcome this problem by assisting the breakdown of proteins to release amino acids.

Major players in the global functional proteins market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, SunOpta, Darling Ingredients Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., InVivo , John Pointon & Sons Ltd., Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Glanbia PLC, APC Inc., Saputo Ingredients, Friesland Campina, and among others.

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global functional proteins market on the basis of below-mentioned segments:

Global Functional Proteins Market by Type:

Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolates

Casein & Caseinates

Soy Protein

Others

Global Functional Proteins Market by Source:

Animal Source

Plant Source

Global Functional Proteins Market by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Global Functional Proteins Market by Application:

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Global Functional Proteins Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa



