Coloplast completes its SenSura® Mio ostomy care range with new innovative products for premature babies and kids

/EIN News/ -- Coloplast proudly presents two new members of the SenSura® Mio family, SenSura® Mio Baby and SenSura® Mio Kids. The new products are designed specifically for premature babies and kids. As part of the launch, Coloplast is also publishing best practice guidelines created by stoma care nurses with solid experience treating babies and kids living with a stoma.

Our bodies are different, and it is a challenge to create products to fit individual bodies. This is also the case when it comes to premature babies and kids. That is why Coloplast is proud to present two additional and customized SenSura® Mio ostomy care products, SenSura® Mio Baby and SenSura® Mio Kids. Coloplast now offers a full range of ostomy care products to fit everyone and every body profile.



While SenSura® Mio, SenSura® Mio Convex, and SenSura® Mio Concave are designed to fit the individual shapes of adults with regular, inward, and outward body profiles, SenSura® Mio Baby and SenSura® Mio Kids are designed and developed especially for babies and kids.

“While it is uncommon for babies and kids to undergo stoma surgery, we want to make sure those who do have the best possible products. Despite it being difficult to create a great fit for the littlest of users, our latest products do just that,” says CEO Kristian Villumsen, Coloplast.

“As a market leader, we are proud to offer innovative products like SenSura® Mio Baby and SenSura® Mio Kids, which helps these little ostomates live healthy lives and not be limited by their conditions,” says Mr. Villumsen.

New best practice guidelines by stoma care professionals

The SenSura® Mio Baby products aim to provide longer wear time, as especially premature babies have sensitive skin, which needs as much peace and quiet as possible.

The new products include a best practice guideline developed by pediatric stoma care nurses with solid experience with babies and kids living with a stoma.

Red Dot award winner

Both SenSura® Mio Baby and SenSura® Mio Kids have won the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. The “Red Dot” is the award for high quality design, and the international jury grants this seal of quality to products that feature an innovative and outstanding design.

“With the star-shaped baseplate, SenSura® Mio Kids is designed specifically for children’s round bellies. It is exciting to see the innovative SenSura® Mio Baby and SenSura® Mio Kids products being recognized for its design. I believe that these products successfully combine functionality and design – this is design with a purpose,” says SVP of Global Marketing Rasmus Hannemann, Coloplast.

Learn more on: www.red-dot.org



SenSura® Mio Baby and SenSura® Mio Kids will be launched in Coloplast’s key markets throughout 2019.

Coloplast is the global market leader in ostomy care products, holding 35-40% of the market.

Photos of SenSura® Mio Baby and SenSura® Mio Kids are available on https://www.coloplast.com/press/download-images/

Contacts

Lina Danstrup

Senior Media Relations Manager, Corporate Communications

+4549112607

dklina@coloplast.com

Ellen Bjurgert

Vice President, Investor Relations

+4549113376

dkebj@coloplast.com

