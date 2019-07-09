Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Launches Development with Minerco Inc. to Produce, Market, and Distribute CBD Products

/EIN News/ -- Initial Product Development to be a Vitamin Enhanced CBD Water

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT), a manufacturer and developer of CBD Products (ATM), and Minerco, Inc. (OTC: MINE), announced today that the companies have started development on its Vitamin Enhanced CBD Water. The companies expect to jointly develop, market and distribute their new line of CBD products. The joint venture will leverage Minerco’s proven beverage formulations and distribution with ATM’s hemp/CBD expertise to jointly and efficiently take the new line of products to market.

The first product in development will be a zero calorie, vitamin packed CBD water. The research & development process should be streamlined and efficient based on the combined experience, assets and resources of ATM and Minerco. Once initial CBD water development is complete, the new venture plans to quickly add coffee-based CBD and other products to the portfolio.

ATM is currently selling and distributing a variety of CBD products and has expertise in creating and marketing CBD products, and Minerco has developed many beverages in the energy, health and wellness markets, and has existing distribution channels and relationships. The companies believe that combining their respective experience and resources creates a well matched and efficient partnership to create, develop, market and distribute CBD/hemp-based portfolio of products.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace

About Minerco, Inc.

Minerco, Inc. (OTC: MINE) is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company specializing in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. The current Minerco beverage brand umbrella includes VitaminFIZZ® and The Herbal Collection™. Our entertainment company, Fuse Live Events, supplements our portfolio through the generation, production and promotion of premium quality live entertainment such as concerts, festivals and other live events. Minerco is always seeking new opportunities to expand our portfolio, whether the brands are well established or startups. Our exposure, databases, and access to capital provide opportunities and high-level exposure most brands can only dream about.

Safe Harbor Statement

