Sunworks to Construct 370 kW Solar Project for New Life Church

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced a new 370kW solar power construction project for the New Life Church in Bakersfield, California.



Sunworks was contracted by The Foursquare Church, a non-profit organization helping to advance the Foursquare Church movement around the world. Through their Solar Lending Program, Foursquare creates investment projects to provide significant financial benefit to local churches. The program lends funds to local churches for the express purpose of installing solar systems to offset expensive electric bills.

Sunworks Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile, said “This project expands our relationship with The Foursquare Church, and is the direct result of the successful outcome of previous projects. Since the inception of the Solar Lending Program, Foursquare has helped advance the installation of nearly 9 mW of solar power which has driven significant cost savings for local churches. We look forward to extending our relationship with Foursquare and helping local churches benefit from the implementation of solar systems that generate renewable power in an effort to help permanently reduce expenses and redirect funds for greater missional purposes.”

Sunworks' dedicated, in-house construction team will manage all of the engineering, procurement and construction for this rooftop mount project. Construction is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2019 and completed by year end.

Jonathan Phillips, Director of the Resource Development Department of The Foursquare Church, said, “The Solar Lending Program helps our local churches reduce their utility expenses and take advantage of significant savings providing a greater opportunity to redirect resources for a greater purpose. We have worked diligently to identify and vet installation partners that understand the priorities and goals of our program – Sunworks is a trusted partner who shares our values. We look forward to exploring additional opportunities with them in the future.”

About Sunworks, Inc.



Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All our employees uphold our company’s guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com

About The Foursquare Church

The Foursquare Church was founded in 1923 by Sister Aimee Semple McPherson in Los Angeles. Foursquare is now an international movement with more than 90,000 churches and meeting places, and 8 million members around the world. Learn more at foursquare.org/about.

