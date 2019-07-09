Aromyx Corp. Announces Two New Hires to Support Company Growth

Adding Expertise in Pharmaceuticals, Food and Flavors

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aromyx Corp., a leading biotechnology company developing sensory data powered by a proprietary biosensor platform, today announced the addition of Akshay Jagdale as Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer and Fred Stahl as Director, Pharmaceutical Industry Sales.



“We are excited to welcome Fred and Akshay to the Aromyx team as we continue to grow our company to meet demand across several new market verticals,” said Josh Silverman, CEO. “Given the strong interest we are seeing from customers to apply the Aromyx technology across multiple markets, bringing in these experienced professionals helps prioritize and tailor our offerings.”

“I see the potential for broad application of Aromyx’s technology, especially in the food, beverage, and flavor markets, and believe this proprietary platform can optimize the supply chain and product development,” said Akshay Jagdale, Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer.



In addition to the food, beverage, and flavor markets, Aromyx's technology has found strong applications in the pharmaceutical industry. “I am encouraged by the data Aromyx has already generated in the pharmaceutical space,” said Fred Stahl, Director, Pharmaceutical Industry Sales. “Human perception is important not just in quality control and manufacturing, but also in identifying new therapeutic targets. Aromyx is able to generate quantitative data that has never been available before. This data should enable better product development across multiple indications,” he said. Mr. Stahl will be focused on targeted sales and business development in the pharmaceutical industry, with particular emphasis on drug manufacturing.



In addition, Aromyx continues to develop its core technology platform for generation of sensory data-driven insights. “After closing our latest round of funding, we are continuing to build both our technical and business teams rapidly in the face of increasing customer demand,” said Dr. Silverman. The team has more than doubled over the past six months, and multiple positions are still open. Please see www.aromyx.com/careers for information on current openings.

Akshay Jagdale, Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer

Akshay Jagdale has spent 14 years as an equity research analyst at top Wall Street firms, specializing in the U.S. Food & Agribusiness industry. Before joining Aromyx, Akshay was Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst, U.S. Food & Agribusiness at Jefferies LLC in New York. Prior to Jefferies, he was Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst, U.S. Food and Beverage at KeyBanc Capital Markets for seven years. Mr. Jagdale earned his B.A. in Economics, with a specialization in Finance from Rutgers University.

Fred Stahl, Director, Pharmaceutical Industry Sales

Fred Stahl brings over two decades of sales and strategic client management experience to Aromyx. Most recently, Fred was the Global Account Executive at Dassault Systèmes/BIOVIA (Velizy, France) in their Business Transformation Group supporting innovation campaigns at Illumina, Abbott, and BBraun. Previously, Fred was Sr. Account Executive at Sparta Systems for over 7 years, where he led quality initiatives with top life science companies including Allergan, Amgen, BioMarin, Genentech, Gilead Science and Roche. Mr. Stahl earned his B.A. in Human Biology and Political Science from Stanford University.

About Aromyx

Aromyx uses the biological receptors from the human nose to create quantitative representations of sensory data for multiple applications. This technology allows Aromyx to quantify, reproduce and understand the senses of smell and taste in an unprecedented way. By enabling clear, reproducible digital representations of smell and taste, Aromyx technology has the potential to be disruptive across a wide range of industries. Aromyx products and services are in use at several Fortune 500 companies, in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverage and consumer packaged goods. Aromyx has its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

