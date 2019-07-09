Las Vegas Review Journal Selects VoicePort as Key IVR Partner to Enhance Subscribers' Customer Experience

/EIN News/ --

The Las Vegas Review Journal has selected VoicePort, LLC as their provider of inbound-self-service using advanced voice recognition IVR as part of a continued drive for improved customer service and experience. This expanded deployment of VoicePort’s cloud-based CircPortÒ IVR will give subscribers more self-serve customer service options.

After enjoying a consistent above average human answer rate of 56-58% with CircPort’s outbound calling module, The Las Vegas Review Journal predicts that the new conversational inbound IVR will help improve key subscriber metrics such as first call resolution, higher caller IVR automation rates, and lower number of agent-assisted calls.

Chris Blaser, VP of Audience with The Las Vegas Review Journal, reports that they have been very impressed with the results that the VoicePort outbound calls have brought us. Mr. Blaser stated, “We are confident that our subscribers will benefit from the easier to use inbound customer self-service. We have already received calls from subscribers complimenting us on the new service, which is unheard of.”

Subscribers now have access to automated advanced speech recognition for self-serve customer service when they call the customer service number, ensuring accurate and timely customer service. They can report missed deliveries, make payments, and request vacation holds through the IVR without the need for a live customer service agent. If an agent is required or requested, CircPortÒ will transfer the call to the call center using skill-based routing. The system will be especially helpful to subscribers in times of high call volumes. The non-blocking call feature eliminates busy signals even on the heaviest call volume days. The enhanced inbound service compliments the outbound service employed by The Las Vegas Review Journal for the past year for auto pay expiration, new subscription service starts, service restarts, and redelivery verifications.

The Las Vegas Review Journal, the largest daily newspaper in Nevada, serves all of southern Nevada. It is one of the top 25 newspapers in the US. The Las Vegas Review Journal also publishes several affiliate publications: Best of Las Vegas, El Tiempo, Boulder City Review, Nevada Preps, Pahrump Valley Times, Luxury Las Vegas, and Nifty Nickel.

“Based on VoicePort’s IVR performance with outbound customer service and out partnership approach to account management, The Las Vegas Review Journal opted to expand their partnership with us,” said Chris Mann, VoicePort’s President and CEO. “We are proud of our record with LVRJ and our ability to prove our product’s superior ability to help reduce costs for our clients while improving the customer experience at the same time. We look forward to the opportunity to serve their subscribers even more.”

VoicePort, LLC is a leading provider of automated, customizable, and integrated customer service communication solutions for newspapers. Our experienced team of engineers has created technologically superior solutions using advanced-speech and web applications. VoicePort's product line includes CircPort,Ò CircPortÒ Web, and Carrier Services. These products allow our clients to reduce costs by providing multi-channel, cost-effective, personalized customer service communications alternatives. Visit www.voiceport.net to learn more.

