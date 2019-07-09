Windels Marx Continues Expansion With Addition of One Partner and Two Counsel in New Jersey

Jonathan Gray, Mark Larner and Frank Biancola Join From Budd Larner

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windels Marx announces the arrival of Jonathan Gray as Partner resident in the New Brunswick office, Mark D. Larner as Counsel and Frank A. Biancola as Special Counsel. Both Mark and Frank are resident in the Madison office. The arrivals occur three months after 15 lawyers and 4 legal professionals joined from Budd Larner.



Managing Partner Robert J. Luddy said, “Our midsize, full-service practice platform is attractive for practices like Jonathan, Mark and Frank’s. We now have more than 70 lawyers licensed in New Jersey and nearly 150 firmwide.”

Jonathan Gray’s practice focuses on business and corporate law, including: M&A, corporate formation and finance, venture capital and private equity matters, joint ventures and strategic alliances, credit facilities and loans, public securities filings, corporate governance, IP licenses, and other business contracts. He has a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School (1997) and a B.A. from the State University of New York at Buffalo (1993).

Mark Larner’s practice focuses in the areas of business and corporate law, financing transactions and mergers and acquisitions in a broad range of industries, including: technology, transportation, real estate, healthcare and professional services. He regularly serves as outside general counsel and trusted advisor to privately held companies and their owners, as well as family offices. For many years, he has represented private equity firms in connection with the acquisition, business operations and governance of portfolio companies. He has also served as a director of private, public and non-profit corporations. Larner has a LL.B. cum laude from Columbia University School of Law (1964) and a B.A. from Lafayette College (1961).

Frank Biancola focuses primarily on real estate and related matters. He handles complex commercial and industrial real estate transactions, including leasing, mortgage based financing, and purchases and sales of real estate. He also has experience representing institutional lenders with respect to real estate foreclosure matters. Biancola has a J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law (1977) and a B.S. from St. Peter’s College (1974).

About Windels Marx. With offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP is a full-service law firm formed in the mid-nineteenth century. Today, Windels represents domestic and international clients in banking and finance, energy and environment, government and tobacco interests, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, technology and intellectual property and transportation. Learn more at www.windelsmarx.com.

