Synthesio Brings AI-Powered Insights to Social Media Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesio, the company behind the leading global Social Media Intelligence Suite, is excited to announce the release of Signals, a state-of-the-art trend detection & insights module. Signals leverages decades of data science and statistics experience from Ipsos (Synthesio’s parent company), and offers the widest range of automated insights on the market.



“During the acquisition by Ipsos, we immediately saw the potential of combining Synthesio’s Social Media Intelligence Suite with Ipsos’ data science expertise. Investing in trend detection and automated insights was the first place we chose to start. We’re very excited to provide our customers with the latest technology to identify and surface insights for their business.”

—Loic Moisand, CEO, Synthesio

Signals surfaces insights and trends that users aren’t able to find on their own, allowing brands to make fast data-backed business decisions. The insights surfaced by Signals are a result of the significant investment Synthesio & Ipsos have recently allocated to their Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine. The engine analyzes billions of online conversations, and provides insights to customers that would have otherwise been missed.

Signals changes the way you work, by presenting insights in order of significance, greatly reducing a user’s time-to-insights. Unlike other Social Listening Platforms that focus simply on detecting data spikes, Synthesio focuses on a variety of Signals, grouped into the following categories meant to answer specific business questions:

Shifts — Significant changes in relevant online conversations over a sustained period of time

Signals is the first major project in a series of coming innovations. Synthesio & Ipsos will continue to bring new products and features to market as a result of significant financial investments in R&D staff, data sources, integrations, AI, image & video analysis, sentiment analysis, and user experience — all focused on helping brands understand online conversations and the consumers authoring them.

Signals has been in closed beta since April, and it will now be open to all Synthesio customers in mid-July. To learn more, visit synthesio.com/signals .

About Synthesio

Synthesio, an Ipsos company, is a global leader in the latest report on Social Listening Platforms published by an independent research firm. Synthesio provides brands and agencies around the world with social listening tools and audience insights to measure the impact of social and mainstream media conversations. The Synthesio Social Media Intelligence Suite automatically surfaces actionable insights — both qualitative and quantitative — from the most extensive collection of data on the market. Business units can leverage Synthesio dashboards, pre-built use cases, customizable reports, and social media command center displays — coupled with Ipsos social intelligence services — to make strategic business decisions. Synthesio was founded in 2006 and has offices in New York, Paris, London, Singapore, and Brussels.

