SIML Drives-Down Debt and Increases Profits From the $50B Cannabis Industry With NASDAQ on the Horizon

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) (“Simlatus” or the “Company”) is a holding company focused on opportunities in the cannabis space. The Company owns and operates a number of subsidiaries with multiple revenue streams. While acquisitions of companies in the hemp sector accelerate worldwide as industrial and consumer hemp/CBD markets develop, our Proscere Bioscience is the company’s division focused on the CBD industry. In addition, the company’s diversity includes other subsidiaries, such as Satel Group, a premier high-rise DirecTV provider for the financial commercial and residential metropolitan San Francisco Bay area, and Simlatus, a manufacturer of audio/video products that currently sells to DirecTV, CBS, Fox News and Warner Bros.

Richard Hylen, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Legal marijuana is worth an estimated $50 billion for the U.S. today, and experts have projected the U.S. industry to skyrocket to $80 billion by 2030. Simlatus has a firm standing in this industry with the manufacturing of its Cold-Water Extraction Systems required to fulfill the industry needs for THC, CBD and Hemp extraction. Cannabis legalization has swept across North America with 10 states plus Washington, D.C., that provide legalized recreational marijuana; and full legalization arrived in Canada in October 2018. Our subsidiary, Proscere Bioscience, is fulfilling its first order of $2.8M, and 5 year commitments from its global distribution of $275M. This is definitely a game changer for our company and our shareholders.”

Richard further stated, “Our audio/video division, Simlatus, has seen an increase in new revenues from major companies, such as Schilling Robotics, LLC, a division of TechnipFMC, who manufactures the world’s most advanced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and manipulator arms. Further, our San Francisco based Satel Group is reviewing a new contract with AT&T and DirecTV which allows for expansion throughout the Bay-Area to provide high-speed internet products to its existing and potential customers in commercial and residential buildings.”

The company continues to be technology and service driven in the growing industries of cannabis, audio/video and high-speed internet products; while its new management team uses its own cash reserves to drive down debt and dilution, and focus on moving the company to NASDAQ.

