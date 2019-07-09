Skin health startup Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to receive funding from the Government of Canada

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a private Vancouver based start-up biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, is excited to announce that it will receive up to $149,000 in research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).



Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We thank the National Research Council (NRC) IRAP program for this generous funding that will help us advance our research to better understand the activity and mechanism of action of our natural derivative in the areas of apoptosis, inflammatory skin disease, differentiation, and the skin microbiome.”

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving skin health. Our proprietary optimized natural compound is well tolerated and exhibits novel antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antitumor, and anti-oxidizing properties. It shows great promise as a treatment for many conditions that affect the skin, including aging, inflammatory diseases, cancer, wound healing, and dysbiosis (an unbalanced microbiome).

Contact

Investor Inquiries:

Gordon Eberwein

geberwein@derm-biome.com

https://derm-biomepharmaceuticals.com/



