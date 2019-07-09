Lice Clinics of America comes to Fresno

Lice Clinics of America provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments in about an hour using FDA-cleared medical device that works where traditional treatments fail

/EIN News/ -- FRESNO, CA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The battle against head lice has gotten far more difficult in recent years as head lice have become immune to the active ingredients in the most popular lice products. A recent study found that so-called “super lice” comprise 98 percent of head lice in most states.



But don’t worry, super lice are not indestructible. Fortunately for families in the Fresno area, Lice Clinics of America® – Fresno (https://liceclinicsfresno.com) provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people infested with head lice using advanced medical technology known as the AirAllé®. AirAllé is an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.



Clinic owners Samson Mai and Philip Moon discovered Lice Clinics America through a podcast hosted by another franchisee of the company. “We were inspired by how she was able to work towards financial independence by running a business that makes a difference in the lives of her local community members,” said Mai. It seemed perfect to them, as their professional backgrounds involve dealing with the school systems and families in various facets. Mai has worked as a school psychologist working primarily with students with disabilities and Moon works with natural and environmentally friendly healthcare and home products. “The opportunity to make such a large impact on those around us in a safe way using non-toxic products is exciting.”



The AirAllé uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs on the spot. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated more than half a million cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate better than 99 percent.



“We are ready to rid our community members of a problem that contributes to classroom absenteeism and discomfort physically and emotionally,” said Mai and Moon.



The Fresno clinic is located at 1075 E Bullard Ave, Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93710 and is open seven days per week by appointment.

About Lice Clinics of America

With 330 clinics worldwide in 36 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 500,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

