Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market is Expected to Reach USD 8.19 Billion By 2026 : Fior Markets

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled "Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market by Drug Type (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Receptor Antagonist, Others), Distribution Channel, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, The global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market is expected to grow from USD 4.36 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.19 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing incidence of the Alzheimer’s and worldwide increase in the geriatric population are driving the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market.

Alzheimers disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that mostly occurs with old age and is one of the leading cause of dementia. Dementia exerts itself in the form of memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere the daily life. Alzheimer's worsens over the time. Alzheimer's is a dynamic illness, where dementia side effects progressively compound over number of years. In its early stages, memory loss is mild, but with late-stage Alzheimer's, individuals lose the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to their environment. Even though Alzheimer's treatments cannot stop Alzheimer's from progressing, but they can temporarily slow the worsening of dementia symptoms and improve quality of life for those suffering from Alzheimer’s. People over 65 years of age are most prone Alzheimer’s disease. Thus, growing research and development activities for finding the new curative therapies and rising prevalence of the Alzheimer’s especially in the North America and Europe are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Key Findings:

The factors such as the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, introduction of new and innovative technologies and drugs as well as growing institutional support for research activities are driving the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market.

The high cost of treatment and stringent drug approval process are expected to restrain the market growth. However, the use of artificial intelligence and cloud-based cognitive assessment systems in the research activities and robust drug pipeline will enhance the market size in the upcoming years.

The drug type segment is divided into cholinesterase inhibitors, N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist and others. The others drug type segment containing monoclonal antibodies and Tau targeting proteins are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.29% over the forecast period. On the other hand, N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist segment dominated the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market with USD 2.37 billion revenue in 2018. The use of the monoclonal antibodies for improving drugs for treating Alzheimer’s has increased. In addition, monoclonal antibodies are widely used in the diagnostic tests, analytic and chemical uses, therapeutic, and cancer treatment applications.

The distribution channel segment includes hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online sales. On account of the increased patient hospitalization for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, the hospital pharmacy led the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market with USD 2.79 billion revenue in 2018. The growing geriatric population dealing with weak immune system has widely increased the occurrence of the target diseases. The availability of large range of the medications for the detection of Alzheimer’s has increased the hospital pharmacy segment market share in the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the Alzheimer’s therapeutics with a 42.81% share of market revenue in 2018.

Favorable reimbursement policies, well-developed healthcare facilities as well as high incidence of Alzheimer’s disease were some of the factors that led the North America region to dominate the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market with USD 1.87 billion revenue in 2018

The Europe region held a considerable share of the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market in 2018. High percentage of geriatric population, easy availability of the cutting edge therapeutics and diagnostics were the driving forces for this increase in demand.

For instance in 2016, AC Immune announced its collaboration with Biogen for the development of protein ligands so as to target the proteins that are involved in the pathogenesis of neurological disorders.

Major players in the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market are Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, AC Immune, TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Actavis plc., Forest Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical, GE healthcare, Eli Lilly and Company, DiaGenic ASA, VTV Therapeutics, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., and among others

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market on the basis of below-mentioned segments:

Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market by Drug Type:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Receptor Antagonist

Others

Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa



