Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of by +15% by 2025 | Top Companies are GE Renewable Energy, MHI Vestas, Statoil, Siemens Gamesa, Adwen Offshore Inc., Orsted, Senvion, Petrofac Inc

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Offshore Wind Energy Industry to reach USD 69.63 billion by 2025. Global Offshore Wind Energy Industry valued approximately USD 18.479 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are government initiatives to reduce carbon footprint and rising need for renewable energy for power generation. Cost of energy and high capital investment are restraining the growth rate of the Industry. Growing research & development expenditure and innovative technological advancement in offshore wind components is a prime opportunity for growth in the Industry. Offshore Wind Energy is the use of wind farms to harvest wind energy to generate electricity. They are mostly constructed in bodies of water, frequently in the ocean on the continental shelf. Offshore wind energy forms an essential part of the clean energy resources and has a higher capacity factor as contrasted to the onshore wind energy.



The regional analysis of Global Offshore Wind Energy Industry is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of Industry share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major market players in Offshore Wind Energy Industry players are GE Renewable Energy, MHI Vestas, Statoil, Siemens Gamesa, Adwen Offshore Inc., Orsted, Senvion, Petrofac Inc., ABB ltd., Sinovel, Nexans, EEW Group, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Offshore Wind Energy Industry Segmentation:

By Type:

• Turbine

• Substructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Others





By Location:

• Transitional Water

• Shallow Water

• Deep Water

• Others





By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa





