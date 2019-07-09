Global Energy Bar Market Outlook to 2023: Key Players are Clif Bar & Co, General Mills, Health Warrior, Kellogg Co, and Kind
Increasing demand for sports nutrition
The consumption of energy bars is increasing among professional athletes who require a balanced diet consisting of vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, dietary protein, and dietary fat. The increasing sales of sports energy bars are attributed to the growing demand for multifunctional and better-tasting food supplements from athletes. Thus, the increasing demand for sports nutrition will fuel the expansion of the energy bar market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
This energy bar market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as the conventional energy bar, and organic energy bar. The analysis also considers the sales of energy bar in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the conventional energy bar segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for convenient and healthy energy-boosting food options will play a significant role in the conventional energy bar segment to maintain their market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for sports nutrition, rising product innovation in energy bars, and the increasing demand for energy bars from emerging markets. However, the easy availability of substitutes, the negative impact of product recalls, and challenges associated with product distribution may hamper the growth of the energy bar industry over the forecast period.
Increased sales of energy bars through online retailing
The global energy bar market is witnessing increased popularity of online retailing owing to factors such as the growing millennial population, rising disposable income, and increasing urban consumers. The demand for energy bars through online platforms is particularly high from fitness enthusiasts who seek convenience while purchasing nutrition foods. Thus, the increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing will fuel the growth of the energy bars market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global energy bar market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy bar manufacturers that: include Clif Bar & Co, General Mills, Health Warrior, Kellogg Co, and Kind.
Also, the energy bar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Conventional energy bar - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Organic energy bar - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing M&A activities
- Increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing
- Packaging trend in energy bars
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Clif Bar & Co.
- General Mills Inc.
- Health Warrior Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Kind LLC
