Global Energy Bar Market Outlook to 2023: Key Players are Clif Bar & Co, General Mills, Health Warrior, Kellogg Co, and Kind

Increasing demand for sports nutrition



The consumption of energy bars is increasing among professional athletes who require a balanced diet consisting of vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, dietary protein, and dietary fat. The increasing sales of sports energy bars are attributed to the growing demand for multifunctional and better-tasting food supplements from athletes. Thus, the increasing demand for sports nutrition will fuel the expansion of the energy bar market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



This energy bar market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as the conventional energy bar, and organic energy bar. The analysis also considers the sales of energy bar in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the conventional energy bar segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for convenient and healthy energy-boosting food options will play a significant role in the conventional energy bar segment to maintain their market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for sports nutrition, rising product innovation in energy bars, and the increasing demand for energy bars from emerging markets. However, the easy availability of substitutes, the negative impact of product recalls, and challenges associated with product distribution may hamper the growth of the energy bar industry over the forecast period.



Increased sales of energy bars through online retailing



The global energy bar market is witnessing increased popularity of online retailing owing to factors such as the growing millennial population, rising disposable income, and increasing urban consumers. The demand for energy bars through online platforms is particularly high from fitness enthusiasts who seek convenience while purchasing nutrition foods. Thus, the increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing will fuel the growth of the energy bars market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global energy bar market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy bar manufacturers that: include Clif Bar & Co, General Mills, Health Warrior, Kellogg Co, and Kind.



Also, the energy bar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



