CB2 Insights and Premier Health Group Move to Second Phase of Primary Care Physician Tools for Medical Cannabis Evaluations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIT) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, has successfully completed Phase One of its Clinical Decision Support (CDS) tool integration including targeted user testing with its partner Premier Health Group (CSE:PHGI). Premier Health’s leading Electronic Medical Records (EMR) platform, Juno, provides the Company with access to its more than 4,600 primary care physician and healthcare practitioner users. Upon integration, users will be able to leverage the industry’s only data-driven platform that guides clinicians through the evaluation process for medical cannabis treatment. After a successful completion and user feedback within this first stage, both parties anticipate full rollout will be completed in Q3.



The partnership aligns directly with CB2 Insight’s mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. The agreement will be the first of its kind, with primary care physicians previously lacking the resources and tools required to assess the validity of medical cannabis as a treatment option for their patients. The CDS tool provides comprehensive guidelines for physicians to input patient-specific parameters into the system which is powered by proprietary algorithms leveraging data from more than 500 clinical research papers and trials as well as the anonymized and aggregate data of more than 450,000 patient encounters that CB2 Insights has managed through its clinical arm.

“Physicians are the gatekeepers to any pharmacological treatment option for patients and enabling them to include medical cannabis into those options is a key advancement in the industry that all stakeholders should be excited about,” said Prad Sekar, CEO of CB2 Insights. “The success of this project thus far is confirmation that healthcare practitioners have been awaiting the tools that will help them remove the barriers that persist in the complicated world of medical cannabis. When you are dealing with a new treatment that can be applied to a wealth of patient indications from chronic pain to anxiety to sleep disorders and so on, paired with an array of medicine with varying levels of strength and outcome, we are proud to have created a tool that has received overwhelming physician support in this first stage.”

“At Premier Health, our mission is to integrate the best CDS tools directly into our Juno EMR platform that will equip physicians to make enhanced health-related decisions,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “Our work with CB2 Insights has been long awaited by physicians who understand the benefits of medical cannabis, however are unsure of how to incorporate it within their clinics. We are excited to be bringing this robust and medically validated tool to our Juno user base.”

As part of Phase One, users were given the opportunity to test the system and provide feedback on both the applicability and user experience of the tool. The group of physicians who took part in Phase One included cannabis naïve physicians as well as those with advanced medical cannabis experience. Based on the positive feedback received from physicians, both parties agreed to immediately move into the final integration phase.

This agreement marks the first full-scale commercialization of the Company’s Data Insights business unit. CB2 Insights expects to monetize this tool through subscription of data reports paid for by Cannabis Licensed Producers from the aggregate and anonymized data collected on Canadian products. These reports will provide Producers with much needed clinically-generated efficacy data on specific products as well as the aggregate data to support research & development efforts and future commercialization. CB2 has already had successful conversations with Licensed Producers who have shown early commitment to subscribe to these reports.

As part of the agreement, CB2 will provide the development and continuous maintenance and support of the CDS tool and all related technologies. Premier Health will support the partnership by providing access to their software and will engage in education and training to its growing network of physicians and other healthcare professionals.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. Premier Health, in conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, a cloud-based SAAS Electronic Medical Records software company, is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics with telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 290 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

For more information on Juno EMR, please visit www.junoemr.com .

Primary Contact: Dan Thompson Chief Marketing Officer – CB2 Insights 1.416.670.9316 For Investor Inquiries: Sophic Capital 1.647.362.8286 investors@cb2insights.com



