Worldwide Hair Color Spray Markets Through 2019-2023: Changing Consumer Preferences are Encouraging Companies to Use Natural & Organic Ingredients to Manufacture Natural Products

The "Global Hair Color Spray Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Product innovation through technological advances

Leading vendors are increasingly investing in research and developmental activities and launching new products to cater to the growing demand for products with moisturizing, scalp care, and UV ray protection benefits. This helps vendors to expand their existing portfolio with enhanced product performance. These innovations will lead to the expansion of the global hair color spray market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This hair color spray market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of hair color spray in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of stores to local and regional markets will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.

Also, the market report looks at factors such as growth of cosmetic industry, product innovation through technological advances, and well-organized retail sector in developed countries. However, threat from counterfeit products, high exposure to toxic chemicals, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the hair color spray industry over the forecast period.

Use of natural ingredients

Consumers prefer natural and organic hair color spray products over chemical products because synthetic products contain harmful chemicals such as hydrofluorocarbons, formaldehyde, fragrances, and microparticles. The changing consumer preference is encouraging companies to use natural and organic ingredients to manufacture natural products. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of few major players, the global hair color spray market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair color spray manufacturers that include: Coty, Estee Lauder Co, Henkel AG & Co, L'Oreal, and Unilever Group.

Also, the hair color spray market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Use of natural ingredients
  • Growth of e-commerce market
  • Use of social media marketing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Coty Inc.
  • Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • L'Oreal S.A.
  • Unilever Group

