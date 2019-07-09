Worldwide Hair Color Spray Markets Through 2019-2023: Changing Consumer Preferences are Encouraging Companies to Use Natural & Organic Ingredients to Manufacture Natural Products
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Color Spray Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Product innovation through technological advances
Leading vendors are increasingly investing in research and developmental activities and launching new products to cater to the growing demand for products with moisturizing, scalp care, and UV ray protection benefits. This helps vendors to expand their existing portfolio with enhanced product performance. These innovations will lead to the expansion of the global hair color spray market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
This hair color spray market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of hair color spray in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of stores to local and regional markets will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as growth of cosmetic industry, product innovation through technological advances, and well-organized retail sector in developed countries. However, threat from counterfeit products, high exposure to toxic chemicals, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the hair color spray industry over the forecast period.
Use of natural ingredients
Consumers prefer natural and organic hair color spray products over chemical products because synthetic products contain harmful chemicals such as hydrofluorocarbons, formaldehyde, fragrances, and microparticles. The changing consumer preference is encouraging companies to use natural and organic ingredients to manufacture natural products. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of few major players, the global hair color spray market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair color spray manufacturers that include: Coty, Estee Lauder Co, Henkel AG & Co, L'Oreal, and Unilever Group.
Also, the hair color spray market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of natural ingredients
- Growth of e-commerce market
- Use of social media marketing
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coty Inc.
- Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Unilever Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h44s3s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Hair Care Products
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.