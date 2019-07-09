Worldwide Hair Color Spray Markets Through 2019-2023: Changing Consumer Preferences are Encouraging Companies to Use Natural & Organic Ingredients to Manufacture Natural Products

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Color Spray Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Product innovation through technological advances



Leading vendors are increasingly investing in research and developmental activities and launching new products to cater to the growing demand for products with moisturizing, scalp care, and UV ray protection benefits. This helps vendors to expand their existing portfolio with enhanced product performance. These innovations will lead to the expansion of the global hair color spray market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



This hair color spray market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of hair color spray in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of stores to local and regional markets will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as growth of cosmetic industry, product innovation through technological advances, and well-organized retail sector in developed countries. However, threat from counterfeit products, high exposure to toxic chemicals, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the hair color spray industry over the forecast period.



Use of natural ingredients



Consumers prefer natural and organic hair color spray products over chemical products because synthetic products contain harmful chemicals such as hydrofluorocarbons, formaldehyde, fragrances, and microparticles. The changing consumer preference is encouraging companies to use natural and organic ingredients to manufacture natural products. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global hair color spray market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair color spray manufacturers that include: Coty, Estee Lauder Co, Henkel AG & Co, L'Oreal, and Unilever Group.



Also, the hair color spray market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of natural ingredients

Growth of e-commerce market

Use of social media marketing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Coty Inc.

Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

L'Oreal S.A.

Unilever Group

