Global Cloud Discovery Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 2122.82 Billion By 2025 | Top Companies are LARS, Neoligaments, Orthomed S.A.S, FX Solutions, Shanghai PINE & POWER Biotech

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cloud Discovery Industry was valued at USD 731 Million in the year 2018. Global Cloud Discovery Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to reach USD 2122.82 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level, developed industries like the US as well the emerging industry like China with highest population base holds the notable Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.



SWOT Analysis of Cloud Discovery Industry:

Strength:

Rising adoption of the Multi-Cloud Environment

Weakness:

Government norm and Regulations

Opportunities:

High Rate of implementation of Cloud Discovery solutions and services among small scale enterprises

Threats:

Supplying tough yet high-performing Cloud Discovery Solutions

Segmentation done on the basis of Device Usage include Company size, component, industry vertical, services segment, by component is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, BFSI holds the highest Industry during the forecasted period.

Cloud Discovery Industry Segmentation:

By Component

Services

Solutions

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail and manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Company Size

Small- Medium Scale Enterprise

Large Scale Enterprise

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

