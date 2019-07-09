The Worldwide Market for Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) to 2023 - Integration of Mobile Devices with ELD Boosts Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market 2019-2023 by Component and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Use of ELDs to enhance the quality of driving



The adoption of electronic logging devices is increasing significantly as it helps commercial vehicle owners in tracking the driving patterns of drivers. The use of ELDs also provides real-time notifications to drivers on the condition of the vehicle components, which eases maintenance and repair work.



Such benefits are fueling the increased adoption of ELDs to improve road safety and business efficiency. Thus, the use of ELDs to enhance the quality of driving will fuel the growth of the ELDs market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



This electronic logging devices market analysis considers the revenues generated based on components that include telematics unit, engine module, and external display. The analysis also considers the sales of electronic logging devices in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.



In 2018, the telematics unit segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the cost savings will play a significant role in the telematics unit segment to maintain their market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the use of ELDs to enhance the quality of driving, rising preference for road transportation, and need to comply with regulatory requirements. However, the shortage of drivers due to the use of ELDs, availability of counterfeit and non-standard ELDs, and threat of cyber-attacks may hamper the growth of the electronic logging devices industry over the forecast period.



Integration of mobile devices with ELD



Mobile devices are increasingly being integrated with ELD to track the various aspects of vehicles and service requirements. Application developers are increasingly focusing on introducing electronic logging devices-related apps for smartphones for capitalizing on the growing need for tracking vehicle behavior.



These applications can help drivers in tracking their time and can sync data between company electronic logging devices and the drivers' smartphones. Thus, the integration of mobile devices with ELD will be a key ELD market trends that will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global electronic logging devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic logging devices manufacturers that include: Donlen Corp, Geotab, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman US, and Trimble.



Also, the electronic logging devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT



Comparison by component

Telematics unit - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Engine module - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

External display - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by component

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of analytics with ELDs

Integration of mobile devices with ELD

Growing number of EVs

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Donlen Corp.

Geotab Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5yq2uf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics, Car Fleet



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.