Global Stock Video Market Outlook to 2023 - Growing Demand for Stock Videos Captured by Drones

Growing use of social media platforms



The use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn are increasing among both individuals and industries. This drives the demand for social media content, including stock videos, to advertise their content and market their products.



Understanding consumer preference with the help of analytics allows advertisers and content providers to use stock videos and boost the influx of viewers. This will lead to the expansion of the global stock video market at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.



This stock video market analysis considers sales from applications including editorial and commercial. The analysis also considers the sales of stock video in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the editorial applications of stock videos, including news media, personal blogs, video documentaries, and other non-commercial purposes will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation, increasing use of stock videos in movies and television, and growing use of social media platforms. However, the high price of stock videos, copyright infringement issues related to stock videos, and stringent regulations on the use of stock videos may hamper the growth of the stock video industry over the forecast period.



Growing demand for stock videos captured by drones



Filmmakers prefer drones over helicopters, airplanes, hot air balloons, and others because shooting videos on drones are of high quality and costs comparatively less. Drones are being increasingly used to capture stock videos. This will enhance customer engagement and is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global stock video market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stock video manufacturers that include: Adobe, Footage Firm, Getty Images, Pond5, and Shutterstock.



Also, the stock video market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market segmentation analysis

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Editorial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMAGE SOURCE



Comparison by image source

Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Microstock - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by image source

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LICENSE MODEL



Comparison by license model

RM - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RF - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by license model

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in availability of new stock video content

Advent of new technologies

Growing demand for stock videos captured by drones

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Footage Firm Inc.

Getty Images Inc.

Pond5 Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

