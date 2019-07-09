ZINFI Releases New Complimentary Guidebook on Deal Registration Best Practices

/EIN News/ -- Latest Guidebook in the ZINFI series focuses on the key components of an effective deal registration program, and provides practical advice for selecting and setting up deal registration software



PLEASANTON, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc ., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced it is offering a complimentary download of its latest publication on channel marketing automation, the Deal Registration Best Practices Guidebook.

The new guidebook helps organizations marketing and selling in the channel develop a more structured, partner-focused approach to their deal registration programs. Such programs often fail to take into account the partner organizations’ own business interests, and as a result the programs can struggle to attract partner interest and participation. Chapters in the guidebook cover the key components of successful programs, important questions to ask when configuring deal registration software, how to use programs to boost partner engagement and satisfaction, how to boost sales and revenues by aligning deal registration with other programs, and common pitfalls that vendors encounter when establishing programs.

The last section of the guidebook introduces the concept of Unified Channel Management, which encompasses partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM), partner sales management (PSM) and global marketing services (GSM).

“For organizations marketing and selling in a channel environment, deal registration can be an important tool for protecting opportunities for partners who have already invested significant time and effort into developing those opportunities,” said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. “Effective deal registration programs help vendors eliminate channel conflicts, protect customers from being pursued by reps from multiple partners, and reward partners for approaching deals in the right way. In our experience working with dozens of channel marketing organizations over the years, vendors often fail to find the right incentives to get partners engaged. We hope that vendors will consult this guidebook to get a fresh perspective on deal registration, because we have seen first-hand how well-designed programs can increase sales, improve the bottom line and boost partner satisfaction across the channel.”

The complimentary Deal Registration Best Practices Guidebook can be downloaded here .

In 2018, ZINFI received recognition for its channel marketing automation leadership in two separate analyst reports from Forrester Research. Most recently, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report , earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.” Earlier in 2018, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , which praised the “robust functionality, modularity, and customizations” of ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform—the only solution in the marketplace developed as a native platform for complete integration of partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM).

For more information about ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management Platform or to download a copy of one of ZINFI’s other best practices guides, please visit www.zinfi.com. Follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zinfi-technologies , and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4afb2001-a239-4421-bfe5-d205b8daf8c0

Media contact: Melissa McNeil, pr@zinfitech.com



