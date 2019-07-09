Transom Capital Group Acquires Liquids Division from Conair Corporation

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), a leading operations-focused middle market private equity firm, today announced it has acquired Conair Corporation’s professional liquids division. The division will be renamed as Beauty Quest Group (the “Company”).



Beauty Quest Group is a leading integrated manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label hair care, color and styling products to professional salons and specialty retailers. The Company sells a wide range of hair care products including Aquage, RUSK and One ‘n Only, as well as private label brands for leading retailers. In addition, the Company provides contract manufacturing services to other leading marketers of hair care and other topical products.

“We’re thrilled to add Beauty Quest Group to the Transom portfolio,” said James Oh, Partner at Transom. “The Company’s impressive leadership, portfolio of brands and comprehensive manufacturing capabilities provide a unique value proposition to its customers in an industry with strong tailwinds. We look forward to taking the business to the next phase of growth and providing strategic focus as a standalone company.”

“I’m proud to be leading the team of this great company we now call Beauty Quest Group, a name that blends our legacy of success with a quest to take the Company to another level,” said John Costanza, CEO of Beauty Quest Group. “We’re excited to work with Transom Capital and put our entire team on a new path to prosperity.”

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as corporate legal advisor and Perkins Coie LLP acted as the financing legal advisor to Transom. Cerberus Business Finance provided the financing for the transaction. Sawaya Partners, LLC acted as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal advisor to Conair Corporation.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom (www.transomcap.com) is a leading operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $500M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and proven ARMOR Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

