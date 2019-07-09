Colorado State University Researchers Launch Clinical Trials for Medical Cannabis Using Gofire Measurement Tools

Three-staged research project will be the first in the nation to utilize objective, precise technology to accurately evaluate intake, chemical profiles and outcomes

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers in the Department of Psychology at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, are launching a three-staged research project using the Gofire Health Suite designed to evaluate the effectiveness of Gofire’s data-gathering technology for cannabis research, as well as the efficiency of the Gofire Inhaler’s medicine delivery process.



“This is a milestone event for cannabis research,” said Bradley T. Conner, Ph.D., associate professor and director of addiction counseling at Colorado State University. “For the first time, we will be able to accurately record exact dosing intakes of specific cannabis chemical profiles. Gofire’s technology allows our lab to gather consistent and accurate measurements when conducting research with cannabis medicine. Quality data allows us to produce actionable results, which is a critical goal of our research efforts.”

Stage I of the research, which is currently underway by Conner and his colleague, Mark A. Prince, Ph.D., will include 20 participants utilizing the Gofire Inhaler and Gofire App to measure and track cannabis intake and outcomes, with a goal of validating the technology as a research measurement tool. In Stage II, 15 participants will utilize the Gofire Inhaler and App to determine how automatic, real-time data collection can inform health outcomes associated with cannabis. The second stage will also include a pharmacokinetic study to measure the bioavailability provided by the delivery mechanism of the Gofire Inhaler. A third stage will combine results from the first two stages to enable large-scale clinical trials aimed at determining the association between cannabis use and health outcomes.

“The key to developing effective, predictable cannabis medicines is accurate research,” said Dr. Meghan Morean, director of research and clinical applications at Gofire. “As more patients and physicians recognize the value this plant can bring to health outcomes, increasing the comfort level of those using and recommending it becomes increasingly essential. We’re proud that Gofire’s technology is going to enable the research that will lead to prescribable, consistent cannabis medicines.”

The Gofire Health Suite includes the IoT-enabled Gofire Inhaler with proprietary SMART Cartridges and the Gofire App with DoseCode technology. The Gofire Inhaler creates the first truly precise, microdose-enabled and medical-grade mechanism for the use of plant-based medicines. The Gofire App creates an environment for consumers and physicians to find plant-based medicines that work with specific ailments, while enabling true tracking and monitoring of the effectiveness of products through Gofire DoseCodes and SMART Cartridges. The Gofire Inhaler works in conjunction with the Gofire App, connecting via Bluetooth to automate the collection of real-time data and eliminating the current practice of self reporting. Working together, the Gofire Inhaler and App create the world’s most expansive, data-rich IoT environment for the study of cannabis medicines.

“These tools are ideally suited for researchers, who require the means to precisely dose and accurately monitor the intake and outcomes of plant-based medicines,” said Peter Calfee, CEO of Gofire. “Using Gofire’s technology, researchers will generate data-driven results that can inform the development of evidence-based, prescribable dosing recommendations. We are thrilled to be a part of the CSU study and look forward to the results produced.”

