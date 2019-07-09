Bangor Savings, Husson Partner to Bolster Workforce, Business Students

Bank Foundation Gift of $500K for New College of Business Building

BANGOR, MAINE, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

After a successful collaboration that led to 24 Bangor Savings Bank employees earning a master’s degree from Husson University, the bank and school have teamed up again to help employees complete their undergraduate degrees.



The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation is also helping improve the academic experience for Husson students by providing a gift of $500,000 toward a new College of Business building. The funding will be given over a five-year period.



“Husson University has had a positive impact on the Bangor Savings Bank workforce, and they have an impressive track record of providing a quality business education,” said bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice. “We are happy to support the College of Business building project, and look forward to seeing more bank employees become Husson graduates.”



“Bangor Savings Bank has been a valued partner of Husson University for over 50 years. In 1966, it was the bank’s exceptional generosity along with other valued supporters, who helped make our campus at One College Circle possible,” said Robert A. Clark, MBA, PhD, president of Husson University. “Bangor Savings Bank’s recent gift of $500,000 for our new College of Business building will help the university provide our local business community with the educated workforce and business resources they need to grow our local economy.”



About 10 percent of Bangor Savings employees have a Husson degree or have completed some classes at the University. In 2018, Husson’s College of Business worked with Bangor Savings to customize a Master of Business Administration (MBA) program for bank employees. Bangor Savings paid for the program, and Husson faculty taught classes at bank locations.



Now, the bank and Husson are partnering to provide all employees with easier access to an undergraduate degree. Bangor Savings is increasing the number of college courses they reimburse each year for program participants, while Husson will work with bank employees to maximize opportunities for credit transfer or work experience credits, and tailor the best program for each employee.



“With certificates, undergraduate degrees and graduate degrees in business, both online and in the classroom, Husson is dedicated to helping today’s employees and leaders achieve career success,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of Husson University’s College of Business. “Both Bangor Savings Bank and Husson are committed to supporting education and the community. We value and appreciate their partnership.”

(Pictured left to right), The President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank Bob Montgomery-Rice presents a check for $500,000 to Husson University President Robert A. Clark, MBA, PhD.



The proposed new College of Business building will fuse business education with science, technology, engineering and math opportunities. Husson envisions a cross pollination of sciences and entrepreneurship in modern, unique learning space dedicated to innovation. The building will also feature interactive learning spaces designed to foster innovative interdisciplinary learning. When combined with the Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business, the two buildings will form a new innovation hub. The innovation hub would further support the agile makeup of the new building by providing synergy between Husson students and faculty, the business community, and technology.









About Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank, with $4.4 billion in assets, offers retail banking to consumers as well as comprehensive commercial, corporate, payroll administration, merchant services, and small business banking services to businesses. The Bank, founded in 1852, is in its 167th year with 58 branches in Maine and New Hampshire and on the Web at www.bangor.com. The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation was created in 1997. Together the Bank and its Foundation invested more than $2 million into the community in the form of nonprofit sponsorships, grants and partnership initiatives last year. Bangor Savings Bank is an equal opportunity employer.



About Husson University

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine, provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is the most affordable private college in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.



