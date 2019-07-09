Worldwide Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook Report, 2019 to 2023 - 3M Co, GOJO Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon are Leading the Competition
Increasing launch of new products
The demand for hand sanitizers has been increasing significantly owing to the rising health consciousness among consumers. As a result, vendors in the market are focusing on introducing new products to cater to the growing demand as well as increase their market share. The increasing launch of new products will be a key factor for the growth of the hand sanitizer market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
This hand sanitizer market analysis considers the revenue generation based on products such as gel, foam, spray, and wipes. The analysis also considers the sales of hand sanitizer in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
In 2018, the gel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ease of use will play a significant role in the gel segment to maintain their market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the new product launches, innovative marketing campaigns by the vendors, and innovative packaging ideas. However, the harmful effects of hand sanitizers, product recalls, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the hand sanitizer industry over the forecast period.
Growing popularity of sanitizers as a preventive measure
Consumers across the world are taking up various preventive measures to control the outbreak of various diseases. This has increased the use of hand sanitizers and sanitizing hand wipes. The sales of hand sanitizers increased in the US during the months of flu. Thus, the popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure is increasing among consumers, which is expected to be a key hand sanitizers market trends during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global hand sanitizer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hand sanitizer providers that include: 3M Co, GOJO Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon.
Also, the hand sanitizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline distribution - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online distribution - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Gel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Foam - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Spray - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wipes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Institutional - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Product innovations
- Growth of private label brands
- Growing popularity of hand sanitizer as a preventive measure
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- GOJO Industries Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Unilever Group
- Vi-Jon Inc.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
