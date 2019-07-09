Worldwide Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook Report, 2019 to 2023 - 3M Co, GOJO Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon are Leading the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market by distribution channel, end-users, and geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing launch of new products



The demand for hand sanitizers has been increasing significantly owing to the rising health consciousness among consumers. As a result, vendors in the market are focusing on introducing new products to cater to the growing demand as well as increase their market share. The increasing launch of new products will be a key factor for the growth of the hand sanitizer market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



This hand sanitizer market analysis considers the revenue generation based on products such as gel, foam, spray, and wipes. The analysis also considers the sales of hand sanitizer in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.



In 2018, the gel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ease of use will play a significant role in the gel segment to maintain their market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the new product launches, innovative marketing campaigns by the vendors, and innovative packaging ideas. However, the harmful effects of hand sanitizers, product recalls, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the hand sanitizer industry over the forecast period.



Growing popularity of sanitizers as a preventive measure



Consumers across the world are taking up various preventive measures to control the outbreak of various diseases. This has increased the use of hand sanitizers and sanitizing hand wipes. The sales of hand sanitizers increased in the US during the months of flu. Thus, the popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure is increasing among consumers, which is expected to be a key hand sanitizers market trends during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global hand sanitizer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hand sanitizer providers that include: 3M Co, GOJO Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon.



Also, the hand sanitizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online distribution - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Gel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Foam - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Spray - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wipes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Institutional - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Product innovations

Growth of private label brands

Growing popularity of hand sanitizer as a preventive measure

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

GOJO Industries Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Unilever Group

Vi-Jon Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zw1g5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Personal Care Products



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.