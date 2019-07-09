Global Floating Solar Panel Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +35% by 2025 | Top Companies are Solaris Synergy, Sharp Corporation, Trina Solar, Yingli Solar, Pristine Sun LLC, Sino Group

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Floating Solar Panel Industry was valued at USD 163.20 Million in the year 2017. Global Floating Solar Panel Industry is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.40% from 2017 to reach USD 1847.69 Million by the year 2025. Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan and India hold the highest Industry share in 2016 and it is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.



The Global Solar Floating Panel is segmented by product type, by connectivity, by location, and by region in the forecasted period. The major shares of the Industry come from Stationary in Global Floating Solar Panel Industry. On the other hand, On-Grid type for this Industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

Major market players in Floating Solar Panel Industry are Solaris Synergy, Sharp Corporation, Trina Solar, Yingli Solar, Pristine Sun LLC, Sino Group, KYOCERA Corporation, ITOCHU Corporation, Hanwha Group, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, JA SOLAR Co. Ltd. also other 12 companies detailed information is provided in research report.

Floating Solar Panel Industry Segmentation:

Floating Solar Panel Industry Overview By Product Type

Stationary Floating Solar Panels

Tracking Floating Solar Panels

Floating Solar Panel Industry Overview By Connectivity

On Grid Floating Solar Panel

Off-Grid Floating Solar Panel

Floating Solar Panel Industry Overview By Location

On-Shore Floating Solar Panel

Off-Shore Floating Solar Panel

Floating Solar Panel Industry Overview By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

