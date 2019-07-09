Global Fermentation Chemicals Market is Expected to Reach USD 96.34 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Fermentation Chemicals Market by Product (Alcohols, Enzymes, Organic Acid, Others), Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled "Fermentation Chemicals Market by Product (Alcohols, Enzymes, Organic Acid, Others), Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, the global fermentation chemicals market is expected to grow from USD 61.21 Billion in 2018 to USD 96.34 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Emerging demand from methanol and ethanol industry, growing research expenditure in North America and Europe, and environment-friendliness coupled with cost benefits over their synthetic or petroleum derived counterparts are the drivers lifting the demand of the market.

Fermentation chemicals are defined as the chemicals which are used to speed up the fermentation process. They act as process initiators in an array of applications and play the role of catalysts or process-enhancing chemicals and thus, contribute in minimizing the manufacturing cost, chemical reaction time (fermentation time) as well as energy consumption, making the fermentation process more economically attractive. Due to their natural structure, low cost and productivity-enhancing features, fermentation chemicals find applications in a multiple of industries worldwide.

Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Key Findings:

Emerging demand from methanol and ethanol industry has stimulated the growth. Growing research expenditure in North America and Europe is another factor contributing to the market expansion. But unavailability of raw material may pose a major threat to the product.

However, growing demand for bio-based feedstock in industrial biotechnology is expected to stimulate the growth of fermentation chemicals market in the coming years.

The product segment is segmented into alcohols, enzymes, organic acid, and others. The alcohols segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 28.89 Billion in 2018. Alcohols are used broadly in bread, pickles, cheese, and alcoholic beverages. Alcohol industry uses fermentation chemicals as the raw material. In addition, the development of the new fermentation alcohols will further the increasing demand of the alcohols in upcoming years. The wide consumption of the alcohol majorly in Asia Pacific region is boosting the alcohols segment growth in the global market. The enzymes is the second dominating segment in the global fermentation chemicals market as they are widely used in the production of the detergents and biomass pre-treatment.

The application segment is segmented into industrial, plastic & fibers, pharmaceuticals and nutritional, food and beverages and others. The industrial segment dominated the market by holding the highest revenue of around USD 25.21 Billion in 2018 owing to the fastest-growing industrial sector globally. Implementation of green chemistry and various regulations for commercial and industrial applications have resulted in higher penetration. It is due to the utilization of fermentation by microorganisms, such as fungi, bacteria, and eukaryotic cells for manufacturing products such as ethanol, citric acid, and acetic acid.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global fermentation chemicals market with USD 26.01 Billion in 2018 whereas the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly in the market.

North America region is dominating the market as it is the manufacturing hub for major industry participants operating in sectors such as food & beverages, nutrition, and pharmaceutical, as well as plastics and fibers. Rising demand for enzymes from various industrial applications such as paper, personal care, and starch is expected to have a considerable effect on the industry growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly. It is due to the growth of key end-use industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and polymers, particularly in India and China. Also, rising per-capita middle-class disposable income levels along with growth in the food and beverages industry are expected to augment regional demand.

For instance in 2019, Yeast and fermentation specialist Lesaffre acquired a majority stake in Italian company Gnosis, which specialises in the development, production, and sale of fermentation ingredients for the food and nutraceutical industries.

In 2018, Ginkgo entered into the partnership with Cronos for fermentation-derived cannabinoids. Both companies will produce cannabinoids via fermentation with the aim to make pure cannabinoids for less than USD 1,000 per kg.

Key players in the fermentation chemicals market are Ajinomoto Company Incorporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, AB Enzymes, Amano Enzyme Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporation, Du Pont Danisco A/S, Novozymes A/S, DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Chr. Hansen A/S, INVISTA, LanzaTech, and among others.

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global fermentation chemicals market on the basis of below-mentioned segments:

Global Fermentation Chemicals Market, By Product:

Alcohols

Enzymes

Organic Acid

Others

Global Fermentation Chemicals Market, By Application:

Industrial

Plastic & Fibers

Pharmaceuticals and Nutritional

Food and Beverages

Others

Global Fermentation Chemicals Market, By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

