Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 2.42 Billion By 2025 | Top Companies are American Air Filter Company Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp, Donaldson Company Inc

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gas Phase Filtration Industry was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in the year 2017. Global Gas Phase Filtration Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to reach USD 2.42 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed industries like China with highest population base holds the notable Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.



Segmentation done on the basis of Media includes Blend, Potassium Permanganate and Activated Carbon of which the Activated Carbon segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of Types include Combination Filters and Packed Bed Filter of which Combination Filters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major market players in Gas Phase Filtration Industry are American Air Filter Company Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Circul-aire Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., The Camfil Group, PURAFIL INC., Clarcor Inc., ProMark Associates Inc., Bry-Air, and brief information of 9 companies will be provided in a report.

SWOT analysis of Gas Phase Filtration Industry:

Strength:

Execution of strict government regulations to protect environment

Weakness:

Critical economic conditions

Opportunities:

Rapidly advancement in industrialization in developing countries

Threats:

Designing unique gas phase filtration solutions across industries

Gas Phase Filtration Industry Segmentation:

By Application

Odor Control

Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control

By Type

Combination Filters

Packed Bed Filters

By End User

Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry

Healthcare Industry

Metals & Mining Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Other

By Media

Blend

Potassium Permanganate

Activated Carbon

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

