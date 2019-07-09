Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 2.42 Billion By 2025 | Top Companies are American Air Filter Company Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp, Donaldson Company Inc
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gas Phase Filtration Industry was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in the year 2017. Global Gas Phase Filtration Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to reach USD 2.42 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed industries like China with highest population base holds the notable Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.
Segmentation done on the basis of Media includes Blend, Potassium Permanganate and Activated Carbon of which the Activated Carbon segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of Types include Combination Filters and Packed Bed Filter of which Combination Filters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Major market players in Gas Phase Filtration Industry are American Air Filter Company Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Circul-aire Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., The Camfil Group, PURAFIL INC., Clarcor Inc., ProMark Associates Inc., Bry-Air, and brief information of 9 companies will be provided in a report.
SWOT analysis of Gas Phase Filtration Industry:
Strength:
Execution of strict government regulations to protect environment
Weakness:
Critical economic conditions
Opportunities:
Rapidly advancement in industrialization in developing countries
Threats:
Designing unique gas phase filtration solutions across industries
Gas Phase Filtration Industry Segmentation:
By Application
- Odor Control
- Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control
By Type
- Combination Filters
- Packed Bed Filters
By End User
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry
- Healthcare Industry
- Metals & Mining Industry
- Pulp & Paper Industry
- Food & Beverages Industry
- Other
By Media
- Blend
- Potassium Permanganate
- Activated Carbon
By Region
North America
- USA
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
